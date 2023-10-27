EU summit turns its eyes away from Ukraine despite a commitment to stay the course with Zelenskyy
It was a good thing Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelenskyy had his videoconference address to the European Union summit pre-slotted for the opening session.
Immediately afterward, EU leaders switched off and went to the order of the day -- the Israel-Hamas war. They didn't come back to the issue of Russia's war in Ukraine again before Friday's closing day of the summit.
After dominating summit after summit since Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the timing alone, anecdotal as it was, underscored a deeper reality: Zelenskyy will be facing tougher times to get all the attention and political, economic and military aid that Ukraine wants.
Not only in Europe too, since the new U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson has shown little interest in providing additional money from Congress to support Ukraine and also said that now is the moment "we must stand with our important ally in the Middle East and that's Israel."
And it's not only geopolitics creeping up on Ukraine. EU politics too are no longer as kind to Zelenskyy.
"Ukraine is one of the most corrupt countries in the world," new Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said when he assessed the summit on his Facebook page on Friday. After the summit, he added: "we are ready to help, but not militarily, because I do not believe in a military solution of this conflict in Ukraine." But military victory ahead of peace is the most precious thing to Zelenskyy.
Threats of denying military aid must be seen as more than bluster from a nation of 5.5 million people in a bloc of almost 450 million where nations like Germany and France dwarf Slovakia. Because of the EU's lavish use of veto rights for member states on most money issues affecting Ukraine, Fico can punch well above his weight.
He only needs to look at his counterpart Viktor Orban from neigbouring Hungary, who has been doing so for years. And if that wasn't enough, Orban poured more cold water on Zelenskyy on Friday.
Orban said in his weekly interview on state radio that the EU's strategy for assisting Ukraine in its war has "failed," and signalled that he may not be willing to approve an EU proposal that would provide more financial assistance to Kyiv.
"The Ukrainians are not going to win on the battlefield, the Russians are not going to lose on the battlefield, and there's no way that the Russian president will be defeated in Moscow in the chaos of a lost war," Orban said.
Moscow is certainly pushing more funds into the war effort. Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told lawmakers that nearly a third of government spending next year will go into defence for a total about 109 billion euros ($115 billion), noting that the amount is significantly higher compared to previous years.
After reclaiming some ground during a counteroffensive that began in June, Ukraine forces failed to break through Russia's multi-echeloned defences to achieve their goal of cutting a land link to the Crimean Peninsula they crave. Offensive operations are now expected to slow down as the winter sets in. All this despite billions in support from Europe and the United States.
With Ukraine funding in jeopardy in the U.S. Congress, Zelenskyy is looking to leave the financial lifeline to Europe open.
By the end of the year, EU leaders have to approve a four-year 50-billion-euro (nearly $53 billion) package for Ukraine to provide budget support, promote investment and help with reconstruction -- and here again, the veto powers of member states come into play. There is also a four-year 20-billion-euro ($21 billion) military and security package in the pipeline.
Orban said that he was unwilling to move forward on financing to Ukraine that aimed to help it win the war militarily, a strategy he said was no longer tenable.
"I was forced to clearly and directly say that the strategy that those in Brussels adopted and brought us into has failed," he said. "Whatever we do, before we spend the money, there has to be a clear strategy," he said Friday.
It has irked a large majority of EU nations that see Ukraine as a bulwark for the kind of democracy they want to see across the globe. On Friday, Germany again showed what that meant.
This week, Germany handed over a third IRIS-T SLM air defence system to Ukraine after two of the sophisticated systems were supplied over the past year.
"Even if the security policy situation worldwide is further escalating and we are looking with great concern at the moment at Israel and the Middle East, we will not stop supporting Ukraine," Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said. "This war will not be forgotten."
Others are also asking: If not the full backing of Ukraine, what could Fico and Orban propose as a viable strategy.
"If we don't help Ukraine, then what is the alternative, really," Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said. "I mean, Russia wins! And so what happens next? Why do you think that you're safe then?"
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has the answer. "If we don't stop Putin in Ukraine, he won't stop there. So it is a threat to all of us."
------
Geir Moulson in Berlin, Sylvie Corbet in Paris and Justin Spike in Budapest, Hungary, contributed to this report.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Israeli army says ground forces are 'expanding' activities in Gaza, where internet has collapsed
Internet and phone services collapsed in the Gaza Strip under intensified bombardment Friday night, largely cutting off its 2.3 million people from the outside world and each other, as Israel's military said it was "expanding" its ground operations in the besieged territory.
Immigration minister announces new rules to curb international student fraud schemes
Colleges and universities that issue acceptance letters to international students will have to confirm all of them with the federal immigration department as Canada moves to crack down on fraud.
On Day 2 of multistate search for mass killing suspect, Maine residents shelter behind locked doors
Police asked thousands of Maine residents to stay in their homes Friday as heavily armed local and federal law enforcement agents searched for a second day for an Army reservist who they say fatally shot 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in the worst mass killing in state history.
Sask. family debunks misinformation after daughter's obituary pirated online
A Kipling, Sask. family says their grieving process has been stalled as they try to debunk misinformation spreading through fraudulent obituaries about their daughter.
Is the Chinese government trying to acquire land and companies to spy on Canada?
Canada has blocked attempts by the Chinese government to acquire properties near sensitive and strategic locations over espionage concerns, according to CSIS director David Vigneault.
Doubts raised over Sainte-Marie's past roil First Nations, raise questions on harms
Doubts raised over Buffy Sainte-Marie's First Nations bona fides are roiling the community she claims to be part of.
Report raises questions about Buffy Sainte-Marie's Indigenous claim
CBC says legendary musician and activist Buffy Sainte-Marie's birth certificate, other documents and details from family members contradict her claim that she is Indigenous.
'Everything is on the table' Joly says of potential Azerbaijan sanctions, at Armenian embassy opening
Ottawa opened its first-ever embassy in the distant Republic of Armenia on Wednesday, making history as Canada’s first in the South Caucasus region.
Poilievre pans Trudeau's carbon pricing pivot, Liberals pitch pause as 'great news'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre came out swinging Friday, panning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what he characterized as a panicked 'flip-flop' on his carbon pricing policies, as Liberal MPs pitch the pivot as 'great news' for their constituents. 'Justin Trudeau is in total panic mode,' Poilievre said, speaking to reporters in St. John's, Nfld.
Canada
-
Sask. family debunks misinformation after daughter's obituary pirated online
A Kipling, Sask. family says their grieving process has been stalled as they try to debunk misinformation spreading through fraudulent obituaries about their daughter.
-
Calgary sex worker accused of drugging then robbing client
A Calgary sex trade worker is facing charges after allegedly drugging and robbing a client, Alberta police said Friday.
-
'First significant' snowstorm hits parts of Canada, while other areas prepare for record-breaking heat
Snow is expected to hit parts of eastern Canada this weekend while other communities could break a 23-year heat record.
-
Police in Jamaica investigating death of Ontario man found with gunshot wounds in Clarendon
Police in Jamaica are investigating the death of an Ajax, Ont. businessman who investigators say was found with fatal gunshot wounds in Clarendon.
-
Fireworks explode on Highway 1 after collision near Hope, B.C.
Pyrotechnics lit up the night sky on Highway 1 near Hope, B.C., Thursday after a semi rear-ended a pickup truck that was towing a trailer carrying a 'large quantity' of fireworks, according to authorities.
-
Smith says Alberta's CPP exit campaign to continue despite questions over key number
Premier Danielle Smith says Alberta will continue its $7.5-million pension-exit advertising and survey campaign, despite acknowledging the key dollar figure is disputed and likely headed to court.
World
-
Spain's report on Catholic Church sex abuse estimates victims could number in hundreds of thousands
Spain's first official probe of sex abuse by clergy members or other people connected to the Catholic Church in the country included a survey that indicated that the number of victims could run into hundreds of thousands.
-
About 30 children were taken hostage by Hamas militants. Their families wait in agony
Abigail Edan is just 3 years old, yet when Hamas militants stormed her kibbutz, Kfar Azza, on Oct. 7 and killed her parents, she knew enough to run to a neighbor's for shelter.
-
EU summit turns its eyes away from Ukraine despite a commitment to stay the course with Zelenskyy
It was a good thing Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelenskyy had his videoconference address to the European Union summit pre-slotted for the opening session.
-
Slain Maryland judge remembered as dedicated and even-keeled
Just hours before he was killed last week, a Maryland judge known for being fair and even-keeled calmly explained his ruling in a divorce case following hours of emotional testimony.
-
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried acknowledges in court that customers were hurt but denies fraud
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried testified at his New York trial on Friday, denying that he defrauded anyone but acknowledging that the innovative business he had hoped would move the cryptocurrency ecosystem forward ended up hurting customers instead.
-
Robert E. Lee statue that prompted deadly protest in Virginia melted down
A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that was a focal point of a deadly white nationalist protest in 2017 has been melted down and will be repurposed into new works of art.
Politics
-
Poilievre pans Trudeau's carbon pricing pivot, Liberals pitch pause as 'great news'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre came out swinging Friday, panning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what he characterized as a panicked 'flip-flop' on his carbon pricing policies, as Liberal MPs pitch the pivot as 'great news' for their constituents. 'Justin Trudeau is in total panic mode,' Poilievre said, speaking to reporters in St. John's, Nfld.
-
'Everything is on the table' Joly says of potential Azerbaijan sanctions, at Armenian embassy opening
Ottawa opened its first-ever embassy in the distant Republic of Armenia on Wednesday, making history as Canada’s first in the South Caucasus region.
-
Immigration minister announces new rules to curb international student fraud schemes
Colleges and universities that issue acceptance letters to international students will have to confirm all of them with the federal immigration department as Canada moves to crack down on fraud.
Health
-
China's chief epidemiologist Wu Zunyou who helped drive the anti-COVID fight dies at age 60
Wu Zunyou, an epidemiologist who helped drive anti-COVID-19 measures in China that suspended access to cities and confined millions to their homes has died on Friday. He was 60.
-
Ontario midwives could soon have more prescribing power
Ontario is planning to expand the list of drugs that midwives can prescribe and administer, including allowing them to prescribe birth control.
-
MAID growth steady as number of practitioners grows before expansion next year: report
Medically assisted deaths jumped in Canada last year as part of a continuing trend since the practice was legalized in 2016 for those with a serious and incurable illness or disability, a federal report says.
Sci-Tech
-
8 billion-year-old radio signal reaches Earth
Astronomers have detected a mysterious blast of radio waves that have taken 8 billion years to reach Earth. The fast radio burst is one of the most distant and energetic ever observed.
-
Twitter takeover: 1 year later, X struggles with misinformation, advertising and usage decline
One year ago, billionaire and new owner Elon Musk walked into Twitter's San Francisco headquarters with a white bathroom sink and a grin, fired its CEO and other top executives and began transforming the social media platform into what is now known as X.
-
These B.C. students are the only Canadians competing in NASA's next rover design challenge
The school year just got a lot more exciting for some bright young students at Princess Margaret Secondary School in Surrey, B.C.
Entertainment
-
Doubts raised over Sainte-Marie's past roil First Nations, raise questions on harms
Doubts raised over Buffy Sainte-Marie's First Nations bona fides are roiling the community she claims to be part of.
-
Report raises questions about Buffy Sainte-Marie's Indigenous claim
CBC says legendary musician and activist Buffy Sainte-Marie's birth certificate, other documents and details from family members contradict her claim that she is Indigenous.
-
From country to pop, 2014 nostalgia to 2023 reality - it's time for Taylor Swift's '1989'
'1989 (Taylor's Version),' out Friday, takes that version of Swift -- then in her mid-20s, living in New York, prepared to take on the world with an arsenal of '80s synth sounds and a new producer named Jack Antonoff -- and includes five unreleased "vault" tracks that deliver more clues about the artist she was then.
Business
-
Abercrombie & Fitch slapped with lawsuit alleging sexual abuse of its male models under former CEO
A former model for Abercrombie & Fitch has sued the fashion retailer, alleging it allowed its former CEO Mike Jeffries to run a sex-trafficking organization during his 22-year tenure.
-
Best Buy recalls nearly 1 million pressure cookers after reports of 17 burn injuries
Best Buy is recalling nearly 1 million pressure cookers and separate inner pots due to a defect that can cause hot foods to spew out, posing burn hazards.
-
Here's what was recalled this week in Canada
Here’s a list of recalled items consumers should watch out for.
Lifestyle
-
Canadians split down the middle on handing out Halloween candy: survey
Forty-eight per cent of the 1,521 adults who completed the online Leger survey said they would be handing out candy, while 46 per cent said they would opt out and six per cent were undecided.
-
Why this American couple swapped California for Spain
After a number of failed IVF rounds, health issues and the death of their beloved dog, U.S. couple Jason Luban and Selena Medlen were in need of a change of scenery.
-
Two strangers moved into an apartment in Prague. Then they fell in love
Marcus and Mandy look back at their time there very fondly. Marcus marvels at the “small, tiny events” that lead them to cross paths, live in that apartment together and fall in love.
Sports
-
Tyson Fury tries to provoke Francis Ngannou at weigh-in before Saudi Arabia fight
Tyson Fury compared himself to Novak Djokovic after going face-to-face with Francis Ngannou at their weigh-in on Friday.
-
Canadian boxer Tammara Thibeault claims Pan American Games gold
Canadian boxer Tammara Thibeault accomplished her two missions at the Pan American Games.
-
SENATORS
SENATORS Senators centre Shane Pinto suspended for 41 games by NHL
Ottawa Senators free agent centre Shane Pinto has been suspended 41 games for activities related to sports wagering.
Autos
-
General Motors and Stellantis in talks with United Auto Workers to reach deals that mirror Ford's
General Motors and Jeep maker Stellantis are meeting with United Auto Workers bargainers Thursday to see if they can reach a contract agreement that mirrors a deal signed with crosstown rival Ford.
-
Autoworkers reach a deal with Ford, a breakthrough toward ending strikes against Detroit automakers
The United Auto Workers union said Wednesday it has reached a tentative contract agreement with Ford that could be a breakthrough toward ending the nearly six-week-old strikes against Detroit automakers.
-
B.C. aiming for 100% zero-emission vehicle sales 5 years earlier than planned
The B.C. government is moving up its target date for the transition to zero-emission vehicles.