EU's Juncker says Brexit delay decision unlikely this week
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker listens to questions during a media conference at the conclusion of an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, March 20, 2019 4:14AM EDT
BERLIN -- The head of the European Union's executive branch says a decision on a delay to Brexit is unlikely at this week's EU summit and the bloc's leaders may have to meet again next week.
British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to ask the EU for a delay to Brexit, currently scheduled for March 29, ahead of an EU summit starting Thursday. European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said that he hadn't received a letter as of Wednesday morning.
Juncker told Germany's Deutschlandfunk radio: "My impression is ... that this week at the European Council there will be no decision, but that we will probably have to meet again next week."
He added that "Mrs. May doesn't have agreement to anything, either in her Cabinet or in Parliament."
