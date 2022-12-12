EU reaches deal on Ukraine aid, tax on big corporations

Research reveals how 'selfish genes' succeed

New research is providing important insights on how a dangerous selfish gene also referred to as a DNA parasite functions and survives – information that could one day help control pests like mosquitoes.

