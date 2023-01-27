EU official: Russia shifts war focus to 'NATO and the West'
A senior EU official said Friday that Russia has taken its war against Ukraine to "a different stage" by making indiscriminate attacks on civilians and non-military targets, while criticizing Moscow for triggering recent moves by Germany and the United States to send advanced tanks to Ukraine.
Stefano Sannino, Secretary General of the European Union's European External Action Service, defended German and U.S. provisions of the military equipment to Ukraine, and criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for waging a war on NATO and the West.
Sannino, speaking at a news conference in Tokyo as part of an Asia-Pacific tour, said Putin had "moved from a concept of special operation to a concept now of a war against NATO and the West."
He said German and U.S. tank provisions are meant to help Ukrainians defend themselves in the war, rather than making them attackers.
"I think that this latest development in terms of armed supply is just an evolution of the situation and of the way Russia started moving the war into a different stage," Sannino said. He added that Russia is making "indiscriminate attacks" on civilians and cities and no longer military targets.
The EU is not moving the war into a different stage but is "just giving the possibility of saving lives and allowing the Ukrainians to defend (themselves) from these barbaric attacks," Sannino said.
Germany and the U.S. announced Wednesday they will send advanced battle tanks to Ukraine, offering what one expert called an "armoured punching force" to help Kyiv break combat stalemates as the Russian invasion enters its 12th month.
The announcement marked the first stage of a coordinated effort by the West to provide dozens of the heavy weapons, which Ukrainian military commanders said would enable counter-offensives, reduce casualties and help restore dwindling ammunition supplies.
U.S. President Joe Biden said his country will send 31 M1 Abrams tanks, reversing months of persistent arguments by Washington that they were too difficult for Ukrainian troops to operate and maintain.
The U.S. decision followed Germany's agreement to send 14 Leopard 2 A6 tanks from its own stocks.
Sannino was in Japan this week to discuss further strengthening cooperation between the EU and Japan and other Asia-Pacific nations as they face growing challenges that also affect the region.
Russian warship armed with advanced missiles sails into western Atlantic in strategic 'chess game'
In an unusual move, the Russian Defence Ministry broadcast that one of its newest warships, the Admiral Gorshkov, had tested the strike capabilities of a hypersonic Zircon missile in a virtual drill.
Canadians fighting in Ukraine, despite no monitoring from government, speak out on war and loss
On Feb. 27, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country needed fighters, and foreigners were welcome to join the front line in the defence against Russian aggression. Some Canadians were among the first to answer the call.
Newly discovered asteroid makes one of the closest approaches of Earth
An asteroid the size of a box truck made one of the closest passes of planet Earth ever recorded.
Home Depot gave personal data to Meta without valid customer consent: watchdog
The federal privacy watchdog says Home Depot shared details from electronic receipts with Meta, which operates the Facebook social media platform, without the knowledge or consent of customers.
Provincial governments not jumping to act on tighter alcohol warning guidelines
Politicians in charge of provincial and territorial liquor laws aren't hurrying to adopt or promote newly updated guidelines that advise a steep drop in Canadian drinking habits.
Canadians worried about the state of provincial health systems: poll
A new survey suggests the vast majority of Canadians have concerns about the state of the health-care system, particularly in Atlantic provinces where hospitals have struggled to maintain emergency services for months. Leger and The Association for Canadian Studies surveyed 1,554 Canadian adults over a two-day period in January.
Retain nurses before recruiting nurses from other provinces: association
Efforts to lure nurses from other provinces are underway in several parts of the country, but the head of a national nurses association says the poaching won't solve anything unless working conditions are improved.
Auschwitz anniversary marked as peace again shattered by war
Auschwitz-Birkenau survivors and other mourners commemorated the 78th anniversary Friday of the liberation of the Nazi German death camp, some expressing horror that war has again shattered peace in Europe and the lesson of Never Again is being forgotten.
5 things to know for Friday, January 27, 2023
Canada sends four combat-ready battle tanks to Ukraine, a Russian warship armed with advanced missiles sails into western Atlantic, and Canadians fighting in Ukraine speak out. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
-
-
Supreme Court of Canada to rule on constitutionality of mandatory firearm sentences
The Supreme Court of Canada plans to rule today on the constitutionality of mandatory minimum sentences in cases involving armed robbery and recklessly firing a gun.
-
Ottawa police, bylaw increasing downtown presence on anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Ottawa police and Bylaw Services are telling residents and visitors they will be taking a zero-tolerance approach to parking, noise and fireworks violations downtown this weekend, on the one-year anniversary of the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
-
'A lot of uncertainty': B.C. has highest number of avian flu outbreaks in Canada
Fourteen months after Dave Martens' chicken barns on Abbotsford's Sumas Prairie were flooded, the repairs are almost complete and he finally has birds again. Now, he's trying to keep it that way.
-
Ceremony for Quebec mosque attack to be held in prayer room where shooting occurred
A commemoration planned for Sunday to mark the sixth anniversary of the Quebec City mosque shooting will be held for the first time inside the prayer room where six men were killed.
-
'Better late than never': Polish PM applauds West for sending tanks to Ukraine
In an exclusive interview with CTV’s Power Play, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is praising the moves from Western countries to send tanks to Ukraine.
-
Protests against Quran burning held across the Middle East
Protests were held on Friday in several predominantly Muslim countries to denounce the recent desecration of Islam's holy book by far-right activists in Sweden and the Netherlands.
-
-
Russian coronavirus-denying ex-monk sentenced to 7 years
A former Russian Orthodox monk, who denied that the coronavirus existed and defied the Kremlin, was handed a seven-year prison sentence Friday.
-
-
Jerusalem, West Bank on edge after Israeli raid, fighting
Israel's defence minister signalled Friday that the military would stop its airstrikes if Palestinian militant groups halted rocket attacks, a day after the deadliest Israeli raid in decades raised the prospect of a major flare-up in fighting.
-
DA: 5 Memphis cops 'all responsible' for Tyre Nichols' death
Five fired Memphis police officers were charged Thursday with murder and other crimes in the killing of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop.
-
Canada sending 4 battle tanks to Ukraine, maybe more later: Anand
Canada is sending four combat-ready battle tanks to Ukraine and will be deploying 'a number' of Canadian Armed Forces members to train Ukrainian soldiers on how to operate them.
-
Via Rail tells MPs passengers stuck on train for 18 hours in 'unique' situation
The CEO of Via Rail says that after a tree fell on a passenger train as it travelled on CN Rail tracks during the holidays, it took the freight company longer than hoped to clear it -- and passengers on board were stuck for 18 hours.
-
Ottawa preparing to announce revival of federal body offering cabinet legal advice
The federal government is preparing to revive an independent commission that would offer advice to cabinet on reforming Canadian laws. In the 2021 federal budget, Ottawa committed to spend $18 million over five years and $4 million in ongoing annual funding for a new Law Commission of Canada. Its last iteration had been shuttered by Stephen Harper's Conservative government in 2006.
-
-
When a teen boy developed an eating disorder, his family felt they'd 'lost him.' Now, he's sharing his story
Aware of the stereotypes and lack of knowledge about male eating disorders, a Canadian teen is sharing his story, hoping it helps others open up.
-
-
Ice Age relic found by Alberta woman out walking her dogs
A chance discovery by an Edmonton area woman who was walking her dogs has turned out to be a massive fossilized bone that likely belonged to an Ice Age mammoth.
-
BuzzFeed soars on reports of plans to use ChatGPT's OpenAI, Meta deal
Shares of BuzzFeed Inc. extended gains to more than double in value on Thursday on reports the digital media firm was planning to use artificial intelligence to personalize and enhance its online quizzes and content.
-
Tips to protect your personal information online
Retailers and tech companies use many tools to mine consumers for data they can share with third parties, but there are steps consumers can take to protect and safeguard their personal information.
-
Movie Reviews: 'You People' is funny, frank and a bit predictable
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'You People,' 'Shotgun Wedding' and 'Infinity Pool'.
-
True crime sells, but fans are debating the ethics of their passion
For some people, relaxation looks like settling down with a nice glass of wine and the most graphic, disturbing tale of murder imaginable.
-
New grant for Indigenous filmmakers launched in honour of Jeff Barnaby
Sarah Del Seronde is a big believer in interrogating the word 'legacy,' particularly as it relates to her late husband, the filmmaker Jeff Barnaby. Before his death in October, the 46-year-old had an outsized influence on Indigenous storytelling -- and Seronde said that part of his work is ongoing.
-
Global shares edge higher, tracking Wall Street rally
Global shares advanced Friday, tracking a rally on Wall Street following reports suggesting the economy and corporate profits may be doing better than feared.
-
Adani mulls suing U.S. short-seller as shares sink up to 20 per cent
Shares in India's Adani Group plunged up to 20 per cent on Friday and the company said it was considering legal action against U.S.-based short-selling firm Hindenburg Research for allegations of stock market manipulation and accounting fraud that have led investors to dump its stocks.
-
Boeing pleads not guilty in case over deadly 737 Max crashes
Boeing pleaded not guilty Thursday to a charge that it misled regulators who approved its 737 Max, the plane that was involved in two crashes that killed 346 people.
-
Wildcat known for grumpy expression detected for the first time on Mount Everest
One of the planet’s most unique wildcats has been detected for the first time on the tallest mountain on Earth — Mount Everest.
-
How to wash your winter coats like a laundry expert
TikTok laundry expert Melissa Pateras shows how to wash winter coats in the washing machine.
-
Ontario man 'speechless' after two big lotto wins roughly three weeks apart
An Ontario man says he feels he’s 'on top of the world' after scoring two huge lottery wins, about three weeks apart.
-
Djokovic tops Paul; faces Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in Australian Open final
Of all of his considerable talents, Novak Djokovic's ability to cast aside whatever appears to stand in his way might be the most valuable. From 5-all in the first set, Djokovic claimed seven games in a row and 14 of the last 17.
-
Djokovic's dad embroiled in banned Russian flags, staying away from semifinal
Novak Djokovic's father decided to stay away from the 21-time Grand Slam champion's semifinal after getting embroiled in a flap involving spectators who brought banned Russian flags to Melbourne Park, Tennis Australia said Friday.
-
Rybakina, Sabalenka to meet in Australian Open women's final
Elena Rybakina, a 23-year-old who represents Kazakhstan, reached her second final in a span of three major tournaments by beating Victoria Azarenka 7-6 (4), 6-3 at the Australian Open on Thursday, signalling a rapid rise toward the top of tennis.
-
See how Amsterdam built a massive underwater bike-parking facility
Amsterdam has shared a time-lapse video of the construction of its brand-new underwater bike-parking facility.
-
Tesla reports record income; confirms Nevada truck expansion
Tesla said it intends to invest US$3.6 billion to expand manufacturing capabilities in Nevada and is confident growing software-related profits, reflected in record net income reported Wednesday for the fourth quarter of last year, will keep margins higher than any other automaker.
-
About 170K drivers still using defective blue licence plates in Ontario
There are still about 170,000 defective blue licence plates on Ontario's roads three years after production was halted.