EU nations agree to start membership negotiations next week with Ukraine and Moldova

Official bilingualism in Canada a 'myth,' says new poll
A new poll reveals a stark divide between Quebec and the rest of Canada about whether the country should be bilingual.
The European Union agreed Friday to start membership negotiations with embattled Ukraine and Moldova, another step in the nations' long journey to move closer to the West and mute Russia's influence.
Belgium, which currently holds the presidency of the EU, said member states have agreed that talks will start June 25 in Luxembourg.
Ukraine applied to join the the bloc less than a week after Russia invaded in February 2022, and EU leaders acted with uncharacteristic speed in making it a candidate in June of that year. But the process has moved more slowly since them — and membership, if it comes, will take years, or even decades.
Still, the opening of talks sends another strong signal of solidarity with Ukraine on top of the huge financial support provided by the EU.
Leaders from the 27-nation bloc agreed last year that accession negotiations should start with both Ukraine and Moldova. That was a necessary political agreement, and Friday's move lays the legal basis for the talks
To join the EU, candidate countries must go through a lengthy process to align their laws and standards with those of the bloc and meet a host of economic and political conditions, including a commitment to the rule of law and other democratic principles. Ukraine, for instance, will have to curb entrenched government corruption and adopt other reforms.
Ukraine is one of several countries that have long wanted to join the EU, seeing it as a path to wealth and stability. While the EU is not a military alliance like NATO, membership in the bloc is also seen by some as offering protection against Russian influence.
Moldova has nervously eyed the invasion of its neighbor by Russia. It has repeatedly accused Russia of conducting a “hybrid war” against the country, including alleging Moscow meddled in local elections and is running vast disinformation campaigns to try to topple the government and derail its path to joining the EU.
Russia has denied the accusations, but the Moldovan government remains wary of Moscow’s intentions.
“Today, I signed the decree on initiating Moldova’s EU accession negotiations,” said Maia Sandu, the president of Moldova. “Becoming an EU member is our path to peace, prosperity, and a better life for all citizens.”
Canada's impressive performance in a 2-0 loss to top-ranked Argentina at Copa America has come at a cost.
Doctors say changes in the skin are normal as you age, from spots of various colours to dark streaks in nails. But sometimes, they're not innocuous.
An Ontario woman said she felt used and embarrassed after handing over nearly $50,000 to a psychic who promised to rid her of evil spirits.
Albanian forward Mirlind Daku, who led fans in derogatory post-match chants about North Macedonia with a megaphone, apologized on Friday citing the intense emotions of playing at Euro 2024.
Newly named Washington Post editor Robert Winnett has decided not to take the job and remain in England amid leadership turmoil at the news organization.
Honciuc Menendez is barely old enough to get a driver’s licence but on Friday he’ll officially graduate from the University of Toronto with distinction.
Being bored is the opposite of fun, so film critic Richard Crouse made a list of supercharged movies to help you fire up the neurons, tweak the imagination and drop kick boredom into the next century.
Donald Sutherland, the New Brunswick-born acting legend with the distinct baritone voice and prolific stage and screen career that inspired sons Kiefer and Rossif to pursue the craft, has died.
The City of Calgary will open a second water collection site along the Bow River Friday, to provide non-potable water for construction work.
A federal spy watchdog says a senior RCMP official wrongly considered the importance of a strategic relationship with a foreign organization when deciding whether sharing information posed a risk of torture.
A Metro Vancouver helicopter company is in the process of obtaining final approvals for commercial flights of its newly acquired Black Hawk helicopter with the hopes the powerful aircraft can help in B.C.'s wildfire fight.
It's one of Ottawa's most prestigious and historic neighbourhoods, but there is another side to Rockcliffe Park, with a growing number of empty and neglected properties.
How did as many as 30 North Korean soldiers wander over the line separating North from South, causing South Korea to fire warning shots before the North Koreans withdrew? The short answer appears to be shrubbery.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Thursday that he was 'incredibly angry' to learn of allegations that Conservative politicians betted on the election date, and that they 'should face the full force of the law' if they were found to have broken the law.
South Korea summoned the Russian ambassador to protest the country's new defence pact with North Korea on Friday, as border tensions continued to rise with vague threats and brief, seemingly accidental incursions by North Korean troops.
New Zealand's government will overhaul the tighter gun laws introduced after a deadly mass shooting by a white supremacist five years ago, because they put excessive burdens on gun owners who feel vilified by law enforcement and the public, the lawmaker leading the changes said.
Donald Trump's campaign outraised U.S. President Joe Biden by more than US$60 million last month, according to federal filings that detailed the Republican fundraising explosion sparked by Trump's felony convictions.
An Ontario Superior Court judge has found no documented evidence to support allegations made against former Liberal MP Han Dong in a series of Global News stories last year.
An unknown number of young people born abroad to Canadian parents could wait until at least December to be eligible for citizenship.
No amount of cajoling, wild hand gestures or outright hostility from opposition MPs could make Democratic Institutions Minister Dominic LeBlanc budge from his insistence Thursday that the government is not hiding any relevant documents or information from the foreign interference inquiry.
Parts of a pricey blender that can cost up to US$990 can cause deep cuts, Vitamix announced in an expanded recall Thursday — but don’t expect a refund.
A B.C. woman's attempt to sue the provincial government over a COVID-19 vaccination requirement that doesn't currently exist has been dismissed.
Toronto and Montreal rank among the deadliest cities for Canadian heat waves, according to a new longitudinal review by Statistics Canada.
Japan's space agency has suffered a series of cyberattacks since last year, but sensitive information related to rockets and satellites was not affected and it is continuing to investigate and take preventive measures, officials said Friday.
When more than 50 tech companies, universities and startups from around the world united to form the AI Alliance last December, much of the globe was still making sense of the rapid advances in artificial intelligence.
As the use of artificial intelligence is on the rise, many employers are looking at how to use the technology and the federal government is no exception. A small robot has been roaming through the hallways of some federal office buildings, but some public servants don't like this idea.
Donald Sutherland, who died at the age of 88, will be remembered for his prodigious acting talent. But as film critic Richard Crouse notes, a lesser known yet inspiring part of Sutherland's career is the time he spent at a local radio station in Nova Scotia.
Musician Travis Scott was arrested and booked into Miami-Dade County Jail early Thursday morning on charges of trespassing property after being given a warning and disorderly intoxication, county jail records show.
Being bored is the opposite of fun, so film critic Richard Crouse made a list of supercharged movies to help you fire up the neurons, tweak the imagination and drop kick boredom into the next century.
TikTok and Chinese parent ByteDance on Thursday urged a U.S. court to strike down a law they say will ban the popular short video app in the United States on Jan. 19, saying the U.S. government refused to engage in any serious settlement talks after 2022.
The gender pay gap in Canada's tech sector almost tripled between 2016 and 2021, amounting to the average salary of a woman in the industry being about $20,000 less than her male counterpart, according to a new report.
Amazon is shifting from the plastic air pillows used for packaging in North America to recycled paper because it's more environmentally sound, and it says paper just works better.
Honciuc Menendez is barely old enough to get a driver’s licence but on Friday he’ll officially graduate from the University of Toronto with distinction.
A partner's gender transition does not necessarily mean a death sentence for a marriage. Data is scant, but couples and therapists say that in many cases, a relationship grows and flourishes under the light of new honesty.
A new illustrated book looks at the life of Gus the gopher tortoise in Halifax.
Connor McDavid has spent his entire life pushing toward the biggest moment on hockey's biggest stage.
Bugatti has unveiled its new model, the Bugatti Tourbillon, a massively powerful hybrid with an equally impressive price tag. The car will replace the US$3.3 million, 1,500 horsepower Bugatti Chiron.
There may be connections between vehicle thefts and recent visits made to body shops in Canada, according to some victims. Have you been a victim of car theft? What were the circumstances? CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Stellantis is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada to fix a software glitch that can disable the rearview cameras.
A Calgary woman who recently had a health scare is looking to make contact with a woman in her neighbourhood who helped get her to hospital.
High school students from Guelph, Ont. had the chance to perform with a legendary rock band on Friday night.
A new illustrated book looks at the life of Gus the gopher tortoise in Halifax.
A Regina-based company that uses cold water immersion is assisting the Edmonton Oilers through their Stanley Cup Final run.
A rare blue lobster found by an 82-year-old Nova Scotia fisherman has been returned to the water.
It’s been roughly 66 million years since dinosaurs roamed the earth. And when you see this fossil cast of a daspletosaurus in tight quarters – you wouldn’t want the gap between our times on this planet to be any closer.
A steer auctioned off on behalf a Saskatchewan teenager with a rare neurological disorder has raised more than $50,000 for an MRI project in his hometown.
Space data is being used to monitor and protect endangered North Atlantic right whales in Canadian waters.
Josh MacDonald and his family hosted a fundraising game for Arthritis Society Canada at the Sydney River Elementary gymnasium on Friday.
Corporate sponsorship and a fundraising drive are two ideas being pitched by Vancouver's mayor for raising the money needed to replace Kitsilano Pool.
There was no mistaking that Thursday's event in the Vancouver-Langara riding was a full-throttle, partisan event.
A Metro Vancouver helicopter company is in the process of obtaining final approvals for commercial flights of its newly acquired Black Hawk helicopter with the hopes the powerful aircraft can help in B.C.'s wildfire fight.
Ontario Provincial Police say they are searching for a driver who allegedly shot at an officer during a traffic stop in North York early Friday morning.
The City of Calgary will open a second water collection site along the Bow River Friday, to provide non-potable water for construction work.
More than 400 people are set to participate in the Walk for Reconciliation in Calgary to observe National Indigenous Peoples Day.
The Calgary Fire Department says no one was injured in a fire inside a detached garage in the northeast community of Whitehorn.
An Ottawa D-Day veteran has died just weeks after the 80th anniversary of Canadian soldiers landing on Juno Beach in Normandy, France.
The City of Ottawa is looking to jump into the pool with Carleton University to build a new aquatic centre with an Olympic-sized swimming pool.
It's one of Ottawa's most prestigious and historic neighbourhoods, but there is another side to Rockcliffe Park, with a growing number of empty and neglected properties.
Former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre has confirmed he will run for the leadership of the Quebec Liberal Party.
Five ferry routes in Quebec are being disrupted after navigation and mechanical officers announced they would be on strike Friday and Saturday.
A 27-year-old man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in southwest Edmonton Thursday evening.
Wye Road in Sherwood Park was closed early Friday morning because of a crash.
Temperatures made it into the low 20s in Edmonton on Thursday and we're right at the start of a short warm spell.
Gas and diesel prices went up in all three Maritime provinces Friday as summer officially begins.
A bridge trail in Bridgewater, N.S., is closed due to a fire on Thursday night.
After 25 years with CTV Atlantic, Jayson Baxter is signing off.
Winnipeg drivers who are having trouble deciphering the driving lanes on some city street may have to continue to struggle for a bit longer.
People around the world are getting surprise visits from a postman delivering messages all the way from the Galapagos Islands.
The group representing northern First Nations in Manitoba is once again asking the federal government to investigate the residential school system as a crime against humanity.
Regina police are searching for a suspect after two people were assaulted with a knife at a yard sale Thursday morning.
Residents of the Village of Punnichy celebrated as a First Nations woman was sworn in as mayor.
In just the second game of the season, rookie receiver Ajou Ajou took to the field for his first game reps as a Saskatchewan Roughrider.
Police are hoping the public can help them identify a young boy who was found in a Kitchener neighbourhood this morning.
Wellington County OPP have charged a third person in connection to a murder of a Kitchener man over five years ago.
OPP say four victims were discovered in a death investigation in Harrow.
Saskatoon police are currently at the scene of an incident on Avenue S South, between 20th Street West and 21st Street West.
Residents of a Saskatoon seniors complex say they feel unsafe and ignored by the province after the facility they live in was opened up to people with complex health and addictions needs.
The Saskatchewan RCMP revealed that human remains discovered following a house fire in North Battleford have been identified.
A former fire captain and father of two accused of killing his wife pleaded guilty on Thursday to second-degree murder.
A man with no fixed address and from another province tried to make two large purchases from a Sudbury car dealership but was caught when he returned a second time.
Tearful victim impact statements were heard at the sentencing hearing for Petronella McNorgan, the elderly woman found guilty in the horrific crash that killed a young girl and injured several others.
We can expect a steamy start to the weekend in southern Ontario with the risk of showers and thunderstorms as the prolonged heat event continues.
Traffic on Hamilton Road is heavy during the day, and it is fast moving. On a bicycle, it can be treacherous, according to London, Ont. cycling advocate Ben Durham.
While Simcoe County may get a break from the heat with rain showers, parts of central Ontario are still under a heat warning.
A years-long reimagining of Wasaga Beach's iconic waterfront is coming to fruition, with the plans unveiled to the public Thursday evening.
Windsor police say they have arrested a 39-year-old man who allegedly chased someone on Ouellette Avenue with a machete.
Police in Chatham-Kent are reporting a road closure due to a crash. McKays Line is currently closed between Scane Road and Howard Road as officers investigate the incident.
A 17-year-old boy, who was in critical condition in a Vancouver Island hospital after he was rescued from drowning in a Langford, B.C., lake over the weekend, has died.
Canadian actor William Shatner has waded into the debate over open-net salmon farming with a profanity-laced video for Pacific Wild.
Mounties in Kamloops are asking for help identifying a man they say is suspected of setting a trailer on fire earlier this month.
Police in Kelowna have released a suspect sketch in hopes of locating the man who attempted to sexually assault a stranger on a walking trail earlier this month.
A construction worker died in a workplace incident in Kelowna on Friday, authorities have confirmed.
Fort Macleod’s emergency department is closed for 48 hours due to a lack of doctor coverage.
Lethbridge was no stranger to rain this spring. After an extremely dry winter, Lethbridge saw one of its wettest springs on record.
Officials in Montana are warning that the Milk River is at risk of running dry this summer following a catastrophic failure on a pipeline near the Carway, Alta. border crossing on Monday morning.
A successful pilot project in a northern Ontario First Nation focused on diversion and restorative justice has led to a formal agreement with provincial police and an Indigenous legal services organization in Treaty 9 communities.
A citizen alerted police in Elliot Lake to a heavily impaired driver who was all over the road in the community Wednesday afternoon.
There were some tense moments in northern Ontario on Wednesday after several Second World War-era explosive devices were found earlier this week.
Historic monuments adorning the National War Memorial in downtown St. John’s, N.L. are being restored to their full glory this week ahead of Memorial Day ceremonies.
A wildfire threatening a town in central Labrador grew suddenly to a raging blaze that advanced two kilometres in about 45 minutes before officials ordered everyone to evacuate Wednesday night, authorities have revealed.
An out-of-control wildfire forced officials to order residents to flee their homes in the central Labrador community of Churchill Falls on Wednesday evening.
