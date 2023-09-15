EU lets Ukrainian grain ban expire even as countries threaten to pass their own
The European Union on Friday decided not to renew a ban on Ukrainian food heading to nearby countries that have complained that an influx of agricultural products from the war-torn nation has hurt their farmers.
The move sets up a clash with Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania, which have said that food coming from Ukraine has become stuck within their borders, creating a glut that has driven down prices for local farmers and hurt their livelihoods.
The issue threatens European unity on supporting Ukraine against Russia's invasion.
Poland's prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, reacted by saying that his government will extend its own the ban on Ukrainian grain, regardless of any lack of consent from the European Commission, the EU's executive arm. Officials said the measure would be published Friday.
"We will do that because it is in the interest of Polish farmers," Morawiecki said during a campaign rally ahead of Oct. 15 parliamentary elections in which the governing Law and Justice party is trying to attract farmers' votes.
Hungary announted that it will not only extend its ban on grain imports from Ukraine but unilaterely restrict the import of 24 other Ukrainian agricultural products as of midnight Friday, among them rapeseed and sunflower seeds, flour, vegetable oil, honey, certain meats and eggs.
"We are defending the interests of farmers, so now that Brussels has decided to no longer maintain the ban on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products, our country will do so under national competence and even extend it to a wider range of products," said Hungarian Minister of Agriculture Istvan Nagy.
Slovakian Prime Minister Ludovit Odor said in a statement that his government decided to extend the ban on grain imports from Ukraine till the end of the year.
"We have to prevent the Slovak market from the excessive pressure and be fair to local farmers," Odor said.
The European Commission said that "the market distortions" created by Ukrainian grain have disappeared. Ukraine has agreed to put measures in place starting Saturday to control the export of wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds to neighboring EU countries.
It also will introduce proposals -- for example, an export licensing system -- within 30 days to avoid grain surges, the EU said.
In a turnaround, Bulgaria lawmakers on Thursday approved resuming imports of Ukrainian food products. Finance Minister Asen Vassilev says the ban has deprived the government of tax revenue and led to higher food prices.
Ukraine praised Bulgaria's decision and had pressed for an end to the ban, saying any further restrictions would have "a clear destabilizing effect on the global food market," Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
Grain and other Ukrainian food had been allowed to pass through the five European countries on the way to parts of the world in need.
In July, Russia pulled out of a UN-brokered deal allowing Ukraine to ship grain safely through the Black Sea. Routes through neighboring countries have become the primary way for Ukraine -- a major global supplier of wheat, barley, corn and vegetable oil -- to export its commodities to parts of the world struggling with hunger.
Recent attacks on Ukraine's Danube River ports have raised concerns about a route that has carried millions of tons of Ukrainian grain to Romania's Black Sea ports every month.
That has meant road and rail routes through Europe have grown increasingly important. While facing blowback from neighbors, they aren't ideal for agriculture-dependent Ukraine either, whose growers face higher transportation costs and lower capacity.
After the countries passed unilateral bans earlier this year, the EU reached a deal allowing them to prohibit Ukrainian wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds from entering their markets but still pass through their borders for export elsewhere.
The EU also provided an additional 100 million euros (US$113 million) in special aid on top of an initial support package of 56.3 million euros (US$60.2 million) to help farmers in the affected countries.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Maritimers race to tie down gear, stock up on food as Hurricane Lee approaches
Halifax and Lunenburg are the latest regions in Nova Scotia being asked to prepare for damaging winds, large waves, flooding and power outages as Hurricane Lee creeps closer to the Maritimes.
This amount of coffee a day is tied to a lower risk of depression and anxiety: study
Researchers have found that the number of coffee cups an individual consumes reveals their risk of developing depression and anxiety, according to a recent study.
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman separate after 27 years of marriage
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman have decided to end their marriage after 27 years and two children.
Ng postpones 'Team Canada' trade mission to India amid strained relations
Canada is postponing a trade mission to India that federal Trade Minister Mary Ng had spent the past four months promoting as key to the Indo-Pacific strategy.
Internal email says specialized RCMP team was not immediately available to respond to Sask. mass stabbings
A specialized RCMP team that deals with high-risk situations was not immediately available to respond to a stabbing rampage and hunt for a mass killer in Saskatchewan because it was "in between contracts," internal emails show.
Canada sanctions more Iran officials to mark one year since Mahsa Amini's death
Canada is sanctioning more Iranian officials to mark the anniversary of a young woman's death that sparked global protests one year ago.
Cloudy with a chance of pizza: Drone company elevates food delivery, raises other applications
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's… pizza? A drone delivery service has working with a major pizza chain, and says the technology could have more serious uses as well.
E. coli outbreak spotlights daycare food safety, experts say
Experts say an outbreak of E. coli that's sickened hundreds has shone a much-needed spotlight on food safety at daycares.
Diana, Princess of Wales' 'black sheep' knit is the most valuable sweater ever sold at auction
Princess Diana wore many show-stopping outfits over the years, leaving behind an indelible impact on fashion history as it relates to royal dress codes, semiotics and more. From her unforgettable wedding dress to the black velvet cocktail dress, affectionately dubbed her “revenge dress” in the media, she wore in 1994 to even the pioneering penchant for athleisure she demonstrated throughout the ‘90s, Diana’s daring sense of style has become part of her lasting legacy.
Canada
-
Warnings expand as Hurricane Lee brings widespread impacts to the Maritimes this weekend
There has been a slight movement east of the forecast track, and a slight increase in speed towards the north, for Hurricane Lee on Friday.
-
U.S. State Dept OKs possible sale to Canada of drone munitions: Pentagon
The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale to Canada of munitions and other systems to be integrated into MQ-9Bs drones for US$313.4 million, the Pentagon said on Friday.
-
Calgary daycare E. coli outbreak families to receive compassionate care funds
Families affected by a massive E. coli outbreak in Calgary linked to daycares will be receiving financial help from the Alberta government.
-
Internal email says specialized RCMP team was not immediately available to respond to Sask. mass stabbings
A specialized RCMP team that deals with high-risk situations was not immediately available to respond to a stabbing rampage and hunt for a mass killer in Saskatchewan because it was "in between contracts," internal emails show.
-
Maritimers race to tie down gear, stock up on food as Hurricane Lee approaches
Halifax and Lunenburg are the latest regions in Nova Scotia being asked to prepare for damaging winds, large waves, flooding and power outages as Hurricane Lee creeps closer to the Maritimes.
-
'Offended' caller asks B.C. RCMP to remove man's camouflage pants
A pair of camouflage pants prompted an unusual request for RCMP assistance in B.C.'s West Kootenay region last week.
World
-
Biden sending aides to Detroit to address autoworkers strike, says 'record profits' should be shared
President Joe Biden on Friday dispatched two of his top aides to Detroit to help resolve the strike by unionized autoworkers, expressing sympathy for the union by suggesting that the Big 3 automakers should share their "record profits."
-
Trump and DeSantis to clash Friday as campaigns collide publicly in Washington and behind closed doors in Florida
The presidential campaigns of former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will clash out in the open and behind closed doors on Friday as their fight for the future of the GOP intensifies.
-
British nurse found guilty of murdering 7 babies launches bid to appeal convictions
A British neonatal nurse who was found guilty of murdering seven babies and the attempted murder of six others has launched a bid to appeal her convictions, officials said Friday.
-
Italian leader Giorgia Meloni vows to take 'extraordinary measures' to deal with a migrant influx
Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni vowed Friday to take "extraordinary measures" to deal with an influx of migrants, including calling anew for a naval blockade of North Africa, after a week in which more than 6,000 people arrived within a day on the island of Lampedusa from Tunisia.
-
Court sentences main suspects in Belgium's deadliest peacetime attack to 20-year to life terms
A Belgian court on Friday sentenced six men to sentences ranging from 20 years to life in prison on charges of terrorist murder in connection with the 2016 suicide bombings that killed 32 people and wounded hundreds at Brussels airport and a busy subway station, the country's deadliest peacetime attack.
-
'It's not just death or flooding, it's memories,' says Canadian woman after 14 family members found dead in Libya
With at least 11,300 believed to be dead in Libya from the flooding, an Ottawa woman anxiously waits for news on missing family members in Libya
Politics
-
Ng postpones 'Team Canada' trade mission to India amid strained relations
Canada is postponing a trade mission to India that federal Trade Minister Mary Ng had spent the past four months promoting as key to the Indo-Pacific strategy.
-
Volatile world, arbitrary detentions have Ottawa seeking more friends at UN next week
The Trudeau government is planning to use next week's United Nations General Assembly to try building momentum against states using people as pawns in diplomatic spats, with the help of former detainees such as Michael Kovrig.
-
Canada sanctions more Iran officials to mark one year since Mahsa Amini's death
Canada is sanctioning more Iranian officials to mark the anniversary of a young woman's death that sparked global protests one year ago.
Health
-
What are the most common causes of food poisoning in Canada?
What are the most common types of bacteria, parasites and viruses that cause food poisonings in Canada?
-
E. coli outbreak spotlights daycare food safety, experts say
Experts say an outbreak of E. coli that's sickened hundreds has shone a much-needed spotlight on food safety at daycares.
-
Health professionals, patients challenging rejection to use psilocybin in training
A group of health-care workers and patients have turned to Federal Court in an effort to overturn Health Canada's rejection of their request to use a restricted psychedelic drug for professional training.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts launch to space station
A NASA astronaut on her inaugural spaceflight and two cosmonauts launched aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft toward the International Space Station Friday, marking the first time Russia has launched astronauts to the orbiting outpost in nearly a year.
-
Abandoned Apollo 17 lunar lander module is causing tremors on the moon
A spacecraft left behind by U.S. astronauts on the lunar surface could be causing small tremors known as moonquakes, according to a new study.
-
Cloudy with a chance of pizza: Drone company elevates food delivery, raises other applications
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's… pizza? A drone delivery service has working with a major pizza chain, and says the technology could have more serious uses as well.
Entertainment
-
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman separate after 27 years of marriage
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman have decided to end their marriage after 27 years and two children.
-
Drew Barrymore 'deeply apologizes' to unions ahead of show return
Actor Drew Barrymore issued a video apology to striking Hollywood writers on Friday but said she will go forward with plans to resume her talk show next week.
-
Jeezy files for divorce from TV host Jeannie Mai after 2 years of marriage
Rapper Jeezy has filed for divorce from TV personality Jeannie Mai after two years of in marriage.
Business
-
S&P/TSX composite little changed in mid-morning trading, U.S. markets down
Canada's main stock index was little changed in midday trading Friday, while U.S. markets traded lower, led by losses in tech.
-
Metroland ends print editions of community papers, flyers
Metroland Media Group plans to end the print editions of its community newspapers and will exit the flyer business as it seeks protection under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act as part of a restructuring plan.
-
Cloudy with a chance of pizza: Drone company elevates food delivery, raises other applications
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's… pizza? A drone delivery service has working with a major pizza chain, and says the technology could have more serious uses as well.
Lifestyle
-
Citing sustainability, Starbucks wants to overhaul its iconic cup. Will customers go along?
For a generation and more, it has been a cornerstone of consumer society, first in the United States and then globally -- the throwaway cup with the emerald logo depicting a longhaired siren with locks like ocean waves.
-
Blinded by a Russian shell, this Ukrainian soldier couldn't see his wedding. But cried at new love
Blinded by a Russian mortar shell, Ukrainian veteran Ivan Soroka couldn't see his bride when she walked into his family home in a shoulderless white dress, a bouquet of white flowers in her right hand.
-
Pig kidney works a record 2 months in donated body, raising hope for animal-human transplants
Dozens of doctors and nurses silently lined the hospital hallway in tribute: For a history-making two months, a pig's kidney worked normally inside the brain-dead man on the gurney rolling past them.
Sports
-
The Maui Invitational is relocating to Honolulu in the wake of the wildfires that devastated Lahaina
The Maui Invitational will be held in Honolulu this year because of the wildfires that devastated Lahaina, where the tournament usually is played.
-
Majority of Spain’s World Cup-winning squad refuse to play upcoming matches amid fallout from unwanted kiss
The vast majority of Spain’s World Cup-winning squad says it will refuse to be called up for the country’s two upcoming Women’s Nations League matches as it continues to push for “real structural changes” in Spanish soccer, following the fallout from ex-soccer boss Luis Rubiales’ unwanted kiss on La Roja star Jennifer Hermoso.
-
Rubiales has been given a restraining order after denying wrongdoing in front of a Spanish judge
Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish soccer federation, has been given a restraining order and is prohibited from contacting the player he kissed on the lips last month at the Women's World Cup, Spain's National Court said Friday.
Autos
-
Workers strike at all 3 Detroit automakers, a new tactic to squeeze companies for better pay
Nearly one in 10 of America's unionized autoworkers went on strike Friday to pressure Detroit's three automakers into raising wages in an era of big profits and as the industry begins a costly transition from gas guzzlers to electric vehicles.
-
Biden sending aides to Detroit to address autoworkers strike, says 'record profits' should be shared
President Joe Biden on Friday dispatched two of his top aides to Detroit to help resolve the strike by unionized autoworkers, expressing sympathy for the union by suggesting that the Big 3 automakers should share their "record profits."
-
Unifor auto talks press on as U.S. auto strike could affect Canadian suppliers
A strike by Unifor autoworkers could still be averted as the union says contract talks with Ford Motor Co. haven't stalled, but experts say the Canadian auto sector could soon take a hit anyway after U.S. autoworkers walked off the job.