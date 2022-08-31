EU countries torn over Russian tourist visa ban move
Northern European Union countries called Wednesday for the 27-nation bloc to impose a broad ban on tourist visas for Russian citizens, insisting that the issue is a matter of national security as President Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine drags on.
But at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in the Czech capital, Prague, other member countries, like France, Germany and Belgium, argued that it's important not to punish Russian people who may very well oppose the war or need to enter Europe for humanitarian purposes.
The EU already tightened visa restrictions on Russian officials and business people in May under a 2007 agreement to ease travel between Russia and Europe. But calls are mounting from, notably, Poland and the Baltic countries -- Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania -- for a broader ban on tourists.
"We need to immediately ramp up the price to Putin's regime," Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu told reporters. "The loss of time is paid by the blood of Ukrainians."
Uniform rules are supposed to apply across the 26 countries that make up Europe's passport free travel area, but Reinsalu said that "it's our national competence, under the principle of national security, to decide the issues of entry to our soil."
Over the years, several countries have reintroduced border controls for security reasons in the so-called "Schengen area," in which Europeans and visitors can travel freely without ID checks.
The foreign minister of Finland, which shares the EU's longest border with Russia, underlined that his country would, as of Thursday, slash the number of visas being delivered to Russian citizens to 10% of normal. They'll only be able to apply for the travel pass in four Russian cities.
"It's important that we show that at the same time when Ukrainians are suffering, normal tourism shouldn't continue business as usual," Pekka Haavisto said. "Finland has already made our decision to limit the amount of tourist visas. We hope that the whole European Union will do similar decisions."
Amid what appear to be very entrenched divisions over the issue, Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said he hoped that a common EU position can be found, pointing to the fact that Ukrainian men do not have the luxury to choose whether they can leave their war-torn country.
"It has to have consequences on all fronts," Kofod said. "We want to limit visas for Russian tourists, send a clear signal to Putin, to Russia, (that) what he is doing in Ukraine is totally unacceptable."
But European countries further from Russia and Ukraine's borders are reluctant to go too far, and it appears likely that EU countries will simply agree to use the 2007 agreement to make it more time-consuming and costly for Russian citizens to get a visa.
Belgium Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib said it is important to avoid creating a patchwork system "where Russians could do a kind of visa shopping among the countries of the European Union."
"It's very important to target the right people. That is, those who support this unjust war against Ukraine and also those who try to evade the sanctions that we have imposed," she said.
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna agreed.
"It's important to distinguish between those responsible for the war -- in the front row the Russian president, his associates, and all those who support his war efforts -- and Russian citizens; artists, students, journalists. The first are responsible for the war. The others, no," she said.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NASA aims for Saturday launch of new rocket on Artemis I mission
NASA will try again Saturday to launch its new rocket on a test flight, after engine trouble halted the first Artemis I mission countdown this week. The 98-metre rocket -- the most powerful ever built by NASA -- remains on its pad at Kennedy Space Center with an empty crew capsule on top.
Proposed alcohol guidelines recommend no more than 2 drinks per week
Newly proposed guidelines for alcohol for alcohol consumption says Canadians should stick to a maximum of two drinks per week in order to reduce their risk of negative health consequences.
Sask. RCMP investigating after boy allegedly suffers seizure during Bible camp exorcism
RCMP are investigating after a boy allegedly suffered an apparent seizure during an exorcism ritual at a Saskatchewan Bible camp.
PM Trudeau to shuffle cabinet on Wednesday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will shuffle his cabinet at Rideau Hall on Wednesday morning, in what CTV News has learned will be a small reworking of the Liberals' front bench.
Ukrainian family wishes they were warned about B.C.'s pricey rental market
Ukrainians who have escaped their war-torn country are arriving in British Columbia to find themselves thrust into the province's ultra-competitive rental market with little help finding a home.
RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland in Alberta
The RCMP says it is investigating the verbal harassment of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland that occurred in Alberta on Aug. 26, saying it 'takes threats against public officials seriously.' After the footage emerged over the weekend, politicians of all stripes have expressed their support of Freeland and condemned harassment.
Turning off your phone's Wi-Fi doesn't actually turn off the Wi-Fi. Here's why
If you think you've turned off your phone's Wi-Fi, your phone may still be using Wi-Fi services in the background. CTVNews.ca explains how to properly turn off your phone's Wi-Fi.
Last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies aged 91
Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War without bloodshed but failed to prevent the collapse of the Soviet Union, died on Tuesday at the age of 91, Russian news agencies cited hospital officials as saying.
Where does the Liberal promise to address harmful online content stand?
With considerable attention on an increase in hate and harassment online, questions are being raised over where the federal government's promises stand, related to addressing harmful content. After receiving heaps of feedback, and going back to the drawing board, sources close to the file tell CTVNews.ca that the government is still contemplating how to approach the complex 'online safety' legislation.
Canada
-
Former Barrie, Ont. woman's conviction for HIV non-disclosure overturned
A former Barrie, Ont. woman has won her case in the Ontario Court of Appeal after she made international headlines nearly a decade ago for not telling her sexual partner she was HIV positive.
-
B.C. premier cites ambulance 'investment' as he addresses infant death
Premier John Horgan said he was heartbroken by the recent death of an infant while waiting for an ambulance in Barriere, B.C., adding his government had made a “significant investment” in rural and remote medical transport.
-
Several people still 'severely ill' after mass poisoning at Markham, Ont. restaurant
Several people are still severely ill and being treated in intensive care after a mass poisoning at a Markham, Ont. restaurant this weekend, officials say.
-
Sask. RCMP investigating after boy allegedly suffers seizure during Bible camp exorcism
RCMP are investigating after a boy allegedly suffered an apparent seizure during an exorcism ritual at a Saskatchewan Bible camp.
-
Nunavut ends state of emergency over water shortage in Iqaluit
The Nunavut government says it has ended a state of emergency in Iqaluit intended to address a water shortage in the city.
-
Former PM Brian Mulroney says Mikhail Gorbachev will be 'sorely missed'
Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney says Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, was a 'great man' who will be 'sorely missed' on the world stage.
World
-
Last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies aged 91
Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War without bloodshed but failed to prevent the collapse of the Soviet Union, died on Tuesday at the age of 91, Russian news agencies cited hospital officials as saying.
-
Former PM Brian Mulroney says Mikhail Gorbachev will be 'sorely missed'
Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney says Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, was a 'great man' who will be 'sorely missed' on the world stage.
-
Meghan speaks about her efforts 'forgiving' Royal Family
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, says that 'just by existing,' she and her husband Prince Harry 'upset the dynamic of the hierarchy' when they were in the U.K.
-
Florida man pleads guilty to US$2.6M COVID-19 relief fraud
A Florida man has pleaded guilty to stealing more than US$2.6 million in COVID-19 relief funds.
-
Son of Cuba's rebel hero, Che Guevara, dies
Camilo Guevara March, a son of revolutionary leader Ernesto 'Che' Guevara and director of a center dedicated to studying him, has died, Cuban officials said Tuesday. He was 60.
-
Teen's arm severed after fall while attempting to subway surf: NYPD sources
A 15-year-old boy who had his arm severed by a subway train in New York City Monday morning was attempting to subway surf, according to police sources.
Politics
-
PM Trudeau to shuffle cabinet on Wednesday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will shuffle his cabinet at Rideau Hall on Wednesday morning, in what CTV News has learned will be a small reworking of the Liberals' front bench.
-
Where does the Liberal promise to address harmful online content stand?
With considerable attention on an increase in hate and harassment online, questions are being raised over where the federal government's promises stand, related to addressing harmful content. After receiving heaps of feedback, and going back to the drawing board, sources close to the file tell CTVNews.ca that the government is still contemplating how to approach the complex 'online safety' legislation.
-
RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland in Alberta
The RCMP says it is investigating the verbal harassment of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland that occurred in Alberta on Aug. 26, saying it 'takes threats against public officials seriously.' After the footage emerged over the weekend, politicians of all stripes have expressed their support of Freeland and condemned harassment.
Health
-
What is aconite poisoning? Toronto doctors explain
As many as 12 people were forced to seek medical attention after ingesting what officials suspect to be aconite at a restaurant in Markham, Ont. over the weekend.
-
Proposed alcohol guidelines recommend no more than 2 drinks per week
Newly proposed guidelines for alcohol for alcohol consumption says Canadians should stick to a maximum of two drinks per week in order to reduce their risk of negative health consequences.
-
Tea drinkers enjoy possible health benefits, study suggests
Tea can be part of a healthy diet and people who drink tea may even be a little more likely to live longer than those who don't, according to a large study.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA aims for Saturday launch of new rocket on Artemis I mission
NASA will try again Saturday to launch its new rocket on a test flight, after engine trouble halted the first Artemis I mission countdown this week. The 98-metre rocket -- the most powerful ever built by NASA -- remains on its pad at Kennedy Space Center with an empty crew capsule on top.
-
Turning off your phone's Wi-Fi doesn't actually turn off the Wi-Fi. Here's why
If you think you've turned off your phone's Wi-Fi, your phone may still be using Wi-Fi services in the background. CTVNews.ca explains how to properly turn off your phone's Wi-Fi.
-
NASA releases stunning new image of the Phantom Galaxy
Stunning new images produced by the Hubble Telescope and the James Webb Telescope showcase the Phantom Galaxy, a spiral of solar systems 32 million light-years away from Earth.
Entertainment
-
University of Texas offers class on Taylor Swift's songs, works by literary greats
The University of Texas is the latest to include the works of Taylor Swift alongside literary greats for one of its undergraduate courses. The university, based in Austin, will offer students 'The Taylor Swift Songbook' this fall.
-
Prosecutors rest in R. Kelly's trial-fixing, child porn case
Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday at R. Kelly's federal trial in Chicago after presenting two weeks of evidence and testimony from four Kelly accusers in their bid to prove the singer enticed underage girls for sex, produced child pornography and successfully rigged his 2008 state trial.
-
J.K. Rowling says it was her choice not to appear in 'Harry Potter' reunion
J.K. Rowling says she was invited to participate in the 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' reunion special earlier this year but declined.
Business
-
Global stocks down after strong U.S. jobs data
Global stock markets declined Wednesday after strong U.S. jobs data fueled expectations of more interest rate hikes and Chinese manufacturing activity weakened.
-
B.C.'s liquor and cannabis stores won’t be fully re-stocked for weeks, industry reps say
Weeks after launching a strike that choked the supply of liquor and cannabis products, the B.C. General Employees' Union has paused its job action -- but the impact will likely be felt for weeks to come.
-
1st Ukraine grain ship for Horn of Africa reaches Djibouti
The first ship carrying grain from Ukraine for people in the hungriest parts of the world has docked at the Horn of Africa port of Djibouti as areas of East Africa are badly affected by deadly drought and conflict.
Lifestyle
-
'Life is short': Adventurous 93-year-old skydives thanks to N.S. non-profit
Nova Scotia senior Betty Cochrane loved heights as a young girl. Last week, the 93-year-old took that love to a new level -- by jumping out of a plane.
-
How to keep your kids safe when posting back to school photos
Mounties are reminding parents to be cautious when sharing photos of children as they head back to school.
-
'You get old because you stop playing': Winnipeg senior continues to take the ice as he approaches his 89th birthday
A Winnipeg man is proving age is just a number as he continues to lace up the skates at nearly 89 years old.
Sports
-
Kennedy repeats call for resignations after Hockey Canada's board supports Smith
Hockey Canada's board of directors says it is supporting president and chief executive officer Scott Smith and his executive team amid calls for leadership change at the organization.
-
Shapovalov grinds out five-set win over Huesler at U.S. Open
Denis Shapovalov's first set in the U.S. Open on Tuesday was over in a New York minute. But it wasn't the 19th-seeded Canadian who took only 26 minutes to post a quick 6-2 victory in men's singles action.
-
Serena's daughter, Olympia, sports beads, like Mom years ago
When Serena Williams won the 1999 U.S. Open for her first Grand Slam title at age 17, she wore white beads in her hair. On Monday night, when Williams won her first match of the 2022 U.S. Open at age 40, her daughter, Olympia, was courtside, sporting a hairstyle paying homage to Mom's from all that time ago.
Autos
-
DeLorean's new car looks nothing like the one you remember. Here's why
If you've seen the new DeLorean Alpha5 electric car, you might be disappointed that it doesn't look much at all like the famous DeLorean DMC-12 from the 'Back to the Future' movies. But the Alpha5 does resemble some DeLoreans that were never actually made.
-
LG, Honda to set up U.S. joint venture to make EV batteries
Major South Korean battery maker LG and Japanese automaker Honda are investing US$4.4 billion in a joint venture in the United States to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles in the North American market, the two companies said Monday.
-
'One with the car': Best friends arrive in Halifax while on cross-Canada trip in 1991 Geo Metro
Two best friends from Vancouver Island, B.C., are driving their way across Canada and are sharing their experiences on social media. Mathew Grimes and Kaden Browne left their hometown 22 days ago in Mathew's 1991 Geo Metro car.