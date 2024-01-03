Ethnic armed group battling Myanmar's military claims to have shot down an army helicopter
Fighters from an ethnic minority group battling Myanmar's military government said they shot down a helicopter believed to be on a resupply mission in a combat zone in the northern state of Kachin on Wednesday.
The helicopter was shot down soon after taking off from an army outpost to return to its base in Myitkyina township, the state's capital, around 11:50 a.m., Col. Naw Bu, a spokesperson for the Kachin Independence Army, told The Associated Press.
Myanmar's military, which came to power in February 2021 after seizing power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, has been battling pro-democracy resistance forces loosely allied with armed ethnic minority groups seeking greater autonomy.
There was no immediate comment from the military government about the helicopter claim and The Associated Press was unable to contact any witnesses in the remote area. A spokesperson for Kachin Human Rights Watch, who asked to be identified only by his first name Jacob for fear of being arrested by the military, said the group's members in the area had confirmed to him that a helicopter had crashed there.
Independent media sympathetic to the resistance movement also cited witnesses to the crash and at least two videos circulating on social media showed an object apparently on fire and trailing black smoke make a steep and uncontrolled dive into a hilly area. The falling object was not readily identifiable.
Naw Bu said the aircraft crashed near the Nahpaw army outpost, close to Nam San Yang village in Waing Maw township, which is about 390 kilometres (240 miles) northeast of Mandalay, the country's second-biggest city.
He said the number of casualties was unknown.
The military government has control of air space and frequently carries out bombing and strafing missions against which resistance forces have little effective defense. The raids frequently cause civilian casualties.
In October 2022, airstrikes killed as many as 80 people, including members of the Kachin Independence Army, guests and entertainers at the group's anniversary celebration in a remote mountainous area in Kachin's Hpakant township.
About a year later, the military was accused of carrying out an airstrike that killed about 30 people, including about a dozen children, in a camp for displaced persons in Laiza, a town that also hosts the Kachin Independence Army headquarters.
The Kachin Independence Army, which is better armed and has more combat experience than other ethnic armed groups, in May 2021 claimed to have shot down another military helicopter.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's what would happen if RSV vaccines were like flu shots
A new U.S. study has found that giving RSV vaccines to two-thirds of people 60 and older would ease the burden on health-care systems and reduce illnesses and deaths.
Russia accidentally bombs own village, vows to rebuild homes
A Russian regional governor said on Wednesday he had ordered the rebuilding of nine houses in a village that was accidentally bombed by one of Russia's own warplanes.
Blue Jays general manager Atkins 'disappointed' that Ohtani chose Dodgers
General manager Ross Atkins is also disappointed that Shohei Ohtani didn't sign with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Iran says at least 103 were killed in blasts at a ceremony honoring slain general
Two bombs exploded Wednesday at a commemoration for a prominent Iranian general slain in a U.S. drone strike in 2020, Iranian officials said, killing at least 103 people as the Middle East remains on edge over Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
Russia and Ukraine exchange hundreds of prisoners of war in deal brokered by U.A.E.
Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday exchanged hundreds of prisoners of war under a deal sponsored by the United Arab Emirates.
Japan police arrest a knife-wielding woman inside a train after 4 people are reported injured
Police arrested a woman who wielded a knife and allegedly injured four passengers inside a train that stopped at Tokyo's electronic town of Akihabara late Wednesday, Japanese media reported.
More than 70% of Canada is 'abnormally dry.' Here's why
Canada is abnormally dry, according to the latest government assessment. Here's what this could mean in 2024.
Japan says Coast Guard plane apparently not cleared for take-off before runway collision
Investigators were focusing on communication between air traffic control and two aircraft at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Wednesday, a day after a large passenger plane and a Japanese coast guard aircraft collided on the runway and burst into flames, killing five people.
Mortgages, inflation and immigration among top concerns for Canadians in 2024: Nanos survey
As the new year kicks off, the top concerns of Canadians for 2024 are the cost of living and immigration, according to a recent survey by Nanos Research.
Canada
-
More than 70% of Canada is 'abnormally dry.' Here's why
Canada is abnormally dry, according to the latest government assessment. Here's what this could mean in 2024.
-
Mortgages, inflation and immigration among top concerns for Canadians in 2024: Nanos survey
As the new year kicks off, the top concerns of Canadians for 2024 are the cost of living and immigration, according to a recent survey by Nanos Research.
-
Union representing Metro Vancouver transit workers issues 72-hour strike notice
There could be service disruptions coming for Metro Vancouver commuters after the union representing transit workers in the Lower Mainland issued a 72-hour strike notice.
-
'Human error' led to typos in some of Toronto's new cycle path signs, city says
The City of Toronto says it is working to correct typos found on a couple of new bike path signs installed just last month, including two that misspelled Lake Shore Trail.
-
Amber Alert lifted after Montreal police say missing baby found
Montreal police say the missing child that triggered an Amber Alert has been found 'safe and sound.'
-
2 N.B. men to learn if they will be tried again after 1984 murder convictions quashed
An advocate for the wrongfully accused says it's possible justice will never be done in a 1983 murder, after the convictions of two New Brunswick men were recently overturned and they wait to learn whether they will be tried again.
World
-
Rescuers race against time in search for survivors in Japan after powerful quakes leave 73 dead
Japanese rescue workers and canine units searched urgently through rubble Wednesday ahead of predicted bitter cold and heavy rain in what the prime minister called a race against time after powerful earthquakes killed at least 73 people in western Japan.
-
Israel's Mossad chief vows to hunt down Hamas members a day after senior figure killed in strike
The chief of Israel's Mossad intelligence service vowed Wednesday that the agency would hunt down every Hamas member involved in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, no matter where they are. He made the pledge a day after the deputy head of the Hamas militant group was killed in a suspected Israeli strike in Beirut.
-
Iran says at least 103 were killed in blasts at a ceremony honoring slain general
Two bombs exploded Wednesday at a commemoration for a prominent Iranian general slain in a U.S. drone strike in 2020, Iranian officials said, killing at least 103 people as the Middle East remains on edge over Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
-
8-year-old girl rushed to the hospital after drinking hand sanitizer in Pennsylvania
According to police, the girl’s father said the 8-year-old drank an unknown amount of of hand sanitizer and had done so many times before.
-
Russia accidentally bombs own village, vows to rebuild homes
A Russian regional governor said on Wednesday he had ordered the rebuilding of nine houses in a village that was accidentally bombed by one of Russia's own warplanes.
-
China conducts patrols in South China Sea amid ongoing run-ins
China's military will conduct routine patrols with its naval and air forces in the South China Sea from Wednesday to Thursday, the military's Southern Theater Command said, as ongoing tensions simmer in the region over disputed territories.
Politics
-
Mortgages, inflation and immigration among top concerns for Canadians in 2024: Nanos survey
As the new year kicks off, the top concerns of Canadians for 2024 are the cost of living and immigration, according to a recent survey by Nanos Research.
-
Canada to accept 1,000 applications from Canadians' relatives seeking way out of Gaza
The National Council of Canadian Muslims is calling on the federal government to remove a cap on the number of Palestinians who can seek refuge with their Canadian extended family members from the violence in the Gaza Strip.
-
Airbnb, Vrbo weigh in on the feds' proposed short-term rental changes aimed at improving access to housing
With the federal government now accepting public and stakeholder feedback on their pledged incoming national crackdown on short-term rentals, major players in the market are hoping Ottawa considers the potential tourism and affordability impacts of the proposed tax changes.
Health
-
Here's what would happen if RSV vaccines were like flu shots
A new U.S. study has found that giving RSV vaccines to two-thirds of people 60 and older would ease the burden on health-care systems and reduce illnesses and deaths.
-
Hospital staff overworked, support from province needed, Ontario union says
A union representing Ontario hospital workers is calling for an injection of funding into the province's health-care system to help curtail what they call a worsening staffing crisis.
-
Thousands of doctors in Britain walk off the job in their longest-ever strike
Thousands of doctors walked off the job in Britain on Wednesday, the start of a six-day strike over pay that was set to be the longest in the history of the state-funded National Health Service.
Sci-Tech
-
Ancient skeletons buried in shoes and jewels discovered during building work
A two-year dig to install a solar power plant near Rome has unearthed an ancient Roman necropolis containing 67 skeletons buried in 57 ornate tombs.
-
Researchers find new way to identify water and potential life on exoplanets
An international team of researchers, including those from MIT and the University of Birmingham, have discovered a new way to determine whether exoplanets are habitable or potentially inhabited.
-
Eclipse excitement: N.B. communities in 'path of totality' plan for perfect view in 2024
New Brunswick communities along the path of this spring’s total solar eclipse are already getting ready for the big day on Monday, April 8, 2024.
Entertainment
-
Golden Globes: Michelle Yeoh, Will Ferrell, Angela Bassett will present awards. Here's what to know
Michelle Yeoh, Will Ferrell, Angela Bassett and Amanda Seyfried will be among the presenters at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards.
-
Multiple Mickey Mouse horror movies announced as Steamboat Willie enters public domain
A teaser trailer for 'Mickey’s Mouse Trap,' a live-action film directed by Jamie Bailey and released Monday, depicts a group of friends who are terrorized by someone in a mask of the smiling rodent at a carnival.
-
George R.R. Martin is working on three animated 'Game of Thrones' spinoffs
George R.R. Martin knows there's a lot to choose from in terms of content, but that's not stopping him from adding more abundance.
Business
-
'Darkest before dawn': Another tough year for office REITs but opportunities may lurk
It's poised to be another challenging year for office real estate investment trusts, but some money managers say there could be decent entry points in the sector for long-term investors.
-
Air Transat flight attendants reject tentative contract deal
Flight attendants at Air Transat have voted to reject a tentative deal with the Canadian leisure carrier.
-
EU targets world's biggest diamond miner as part of Russia war sanctions
The European Union imposed sanctions on the world's biggest diamond mining company and its chief executive officer on Wednesday as part of what it called its "unwavering commitment" to Ukraine in the war against Russia.
Lifestyle
-
Canadian couple lives on cruise ships — with no plans to return to land
With 75 countries and territories visited, a retired Canadian couple is making the most of life as they cruise full-time, from coast to coast. They're part of a growing trend of people opting to retire at sea.
-
Meet the newest breed to join the American Kennel Club, a little dog with a big smile
Say hello to the Lancashire heeler, the latest breed recognized by the American Kennel Club. The organization announced Wednesday that the rare herding breed is now eligible for thousands of U.S. dog shows, including the prominent Westminster Kennel Club show.
-
Bid to attract showy superyachts to Cape Breton under scrutiny
With memories of the tar ponds receding, Sydney, N.S., is now trying to cultivate an upscale vibe — one that includes appealing to billionaires and their toys. It wants to become a destination for superyachts, the most expensive, luxurious boats in the world.
Sports
-
Blue Jays general manager Atkins 'disappointed' that Ohtani chose Dodgers
General manager Ross Atkins is also disappointed that Shohei Ohtani didn't sign with the Toronto Blue Jays.
-
Bettez scores in OT, Montreal edges Ottawa 3-2 in PWHL debut for both teams
Ann-Sophie Bettez scored 64 seconds into overtime as Montreal recorded a 3-2 win over Ottawa in the inaugural game for both Professional Women’s Hockey League teams on Tuesday night in front of 8,318 fans at TD Place.
-
Butt-slapping accusation leads to 20 months of limbo for teen in slow-moving SafeSport Center case
The SafeSport Center was established in 2017 to investigate and punish abuse in Olympic sports in the aftermath of the Larry Nassar gymnastics molestation cases that revealed flaws in the way U.S. sports leaders handled sex abuse cases.
Autos
-
Here's what you need to know about BYD, the Chinese EV giant that just overtook Tesla
BYD overtook Tesla as the world’s top seller of electric vehicles (EV) at the end of last year, crowning an extraordinary rise for the Chinese carmaker.
-
Tesla deliveries beat estimates as year-end sales push pays off
Tesla beat estimates for fourth-quarter deliveries on Tuesday after a push to hand over more Model 3 electric cars before some variants of the compact sedan lose federal tax credits in the New Year under the Inflation Reduction Act.
-
Opinion
Opinion Electric pickup trucks are reliable, save environment: experts
Electric pickup trucks are built to efficiently lug heavier weights such as towing or pulling a trailer, similar to gas-powered ones. The gas-guzzling stereotype carries over, too: EV pickup trucks need a big electrical charge.