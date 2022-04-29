Ethiopian peacekeepers from Tigray seek asylum in Sudan

Tigrayan refugees at Hamdeyat Transition Centre near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, on March 24, 2021. (Nariman El-Mofty / AP) Tigrayan refugees at Hamdeyat Transition Centre near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, on March 24, 2021. (Nariman El-Mofty / AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social