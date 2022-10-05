Ethiopia's Tigray leader invited to peace talks in South Africa

Tigray's regional president Debretsion Gebremichael in Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia on July 7, 2021. (AP) Tigray's regional president Debretsion Gebremichael in Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia on July 7, 2021. (AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social