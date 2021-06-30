NAIROBI, KENYA -- Ethiopia's government on Wednesday said its military could re-enter the capital of its embattled Tigray region within weeks, calling into question the unilateral ceasefire it declared in Tigray just days ago.

Ethiopia also asserted that soldiers from neighbouring Eritrea, who had been collaborating with Ethiopian forces, had withdrawn from Tigray. That could not immediately be confirmed and Eritrean officials did not respond to questions, but the withdrawal would be another major development in the nearly eight-month war.

Redwan Hussein, spokesman for the Tigray emergency task force, spoke to reporters in Ethiopia's first public remarks since its soldiers retreated from the Tigray capital and other parts of the region on Monday in a dramatic turn in the fighting.

The Tigray forces that have retaken key areas after fierce fighting have rejected the ceasefire, telling The Associated Press it was a "sick joke' and vowing to chase out Ethiopian forces and those of neighbouring Eritrea.

There will be no negotiations with Ethiopia until communications, transport and other services that have been cut or destroyed for much of the war are restored, the Tigray forces' spokesman, Getachew Reda, told the AP on Wednesday.

"We have to make sure that every inch of our territory is returned to us, the rightful owners," Getachew said, adding that Ethiopian forces are still fighting to regain territory and Eritrean forces still control a "significant part" of the region.

That contrasted with Redwan's comment in Wednesday's briefing that "the Eritrean army has withdrawn" from Tigray. He didn't respond to questions for more details. The United States on Tuesday said it had not yet seen a statement from Eritrea saying it was committed to the ceasefire, and spokespeople on Wednesday referred to that comment.

The Tigray forces' spokesman issued a warning to the long-time president of Eritrea, Isaias Afwerki, who has long been an enemy of Tigray's leaders. Witnesses have accused the Eritrean soldiers of some of the worst atrocities in the conflict.

"We will do anything in our power to make sure that Isaias will never be a threat again," Getachew said.

Witnesses saw Eritrean soldiers retreat from the key Tigray towns of Shire, Axum and Adwa on Tuesday. Eritrea shares a long border with the Tigray region along which it and Ethiopia fought a war in 1998-2000.

With the current war likely to continue, the fate of more than 1 million Tigrayans in hard-to-reach areas is in question as Ethiopia and authorities on the ground are accused of blocking access for the delivery of aid. Phone and internet services remain cut.

Ethiopia has said it declared the ceasefire in part on humanitarian grounds, but said it would end once the crucial farming season in Tigray is over, which means September.

Ethiopian Lt. Gen. Bacha Debele on Wednesday said the military had to move forces from Tigray to face "bigger threats" and referred to the border, but denied the possibility of a conflict with neighboring Sudan over disputed lands.