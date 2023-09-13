Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been captured, Pennsylvania police say
An escaped murderer was captured Wednesday after eluding hundreds of searchers for two weeks, bringing relief to anxious residents of southeastern Pennsylvania who endured sleepless nights as he hid in the woods, broke into suburban homes for food, changed his appearance, and fled under gunfire with a rifle pilfered from a garage, authorities said.
Authorities used thermal imaging from aircraft to pinpoint a possible location and then used ground forces to capture escaped inmate Danelo Souza Cavalcante, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity to discuss the operation, which played out over several hours.
State police announced Cavalcante's capture on social media on Wednesday, as the search entered its 14th day, and planned a news conference announcing details for 9:30 a.m.
Aerial video footage from Fox 29 News showed a handcuffed man in a gravel lot and wearing a grey, long-sleeve shirt with law enforcement officers holding both arms. Later, the man stands at the back of an armoured vehicle while an officer cuts the back of the shirt from neck to waist.
The end to the search for Cavalcante, 34, unfolded just beyond Philadelphia's heavily populated suburbs, in an area of woods, rolling farmland and a county park. The search forced schools to close right at the start of the academic year, led to warnings for homeowners to lock their doors, and blocked roads over the busy Labor Day weekend.
Overnight into Wednesday, heavily armed law enforcement officers searched for the fugitive through a night of downpours and thunder.
Cavalcante escaped from the Chester County jail in southeastern Pennsylvania on Aug. 31 by crab-walking up between two walls that were topped with razor wire, then jumping from the roof and dashing away. He had been awaiting transfer to state prison after being sentenced days earlier for fatally stabbing his girlfriend, and is wanted in connection with another killing in Brazil.
Authorities said over the weekend that Cavalcante had slipped out of the initial search area, shaved and changed his clothing, stole a vehicle to travel miles to seek aid from former co-workers in the northern part of the county, and then abandoned the vehicle, at least in part because it was low on fuel.
Authorities have declined to say how they think Cavalcante slipped out of the first search area, and officials have pushed back against questions about whether they blew a chance to catch him.
Then, late Monday, a motorist alerted police to a man matching Cavalcante's description crouching in the darkness along a line of trees near a road in northern Chester County. Police found footprints and tracked them to the prison shoes identical to those Cavalcante had been wearing. A pair of work boots was reported stolen from a porch nearby.
State police said they believe he was looking for a place to hide when he saw an open garage. There, he stole a .22-caliber rifle and ammunition, and fled when the homeowner who was in the garage drew a pistol and shot at him several times, state police said.
"He didn't, I believe, recognize that the owner was in there. And I think he was probably looking for a place to hide, ran for that garage, saw the firearm, grabbed that, encountered the homeowner and fled with the firearm," Lt. Col. George Bivens said Tuesday.
That led hundreds of law enforcement personnel to search an area of about 8 to 10 square miles near South Coventry Township, roughly 30 miles northwest (50 kilometres) of Philadelphia.
Cavalcante's escape was big news in Brazil, where prosecutors in Tocantins state say he is accused of "double qualified homicide" in the 2017 slaying of Valter Junior Moreira dos Reis in the municipality of Figueiropolis, which authorities say was over a debt the victim owed him in connection with repair of a vehicle.
Pennsylvania authorities even broadcast a recording of Cavalcante's mother speaking in Portuguese imploring him to surrender peacefully.
Cavalcante received a life sentence in Pennsylvania in August for killing his ex-girlfriend, Deborah Brandao, in front of her children in 2021. Prosecutors say he murdered her to stop her from telling police he was wanted in the Brazil killing. He had been arrested in Virginia after Brandao's killing, and authorities say they believe he was trying to return to Brazil.
The prison tower guard on duty when Cavalcante escaped was fired. The escape went undetected for more than an hour until guards took a headcount.
------
Levy reported from Harrisburg, Pa., and Rubinkam from northeastern Pennsylvania.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE | Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been captured, Pennsylvania police say
An escaped murderer was captured Wednesday after eluding hundreds of searchers for two weeks, bringing relief to anxious residents of southeastern Pennsylvania who endured sleepless nights as he hid in the woods, broke into suburban homes for food, changed his appearance, and fled under gunfire with a stolen rifle.
Starting off cold before hitting above-normal warmth? Here's what Canada's fall forecast looks like
Canadians can expect a 'fickle fall' this year as the season is forecast to start off chilly before above-normal temperatures lead the country into winter, a prominent forecaster predicts.
PM Trudeau, Fraser to announce first step in new housing strategy: source
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce the first step in a multi-pronged housing strategy on Wednesday, according to a senior government source.
CUPE Alberta demands apology from WestJet, Poilievre over plane speech
The union that represents the cabin crew of a WestJet flight that Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre recently used as his political platform says the company is blaming them for the stunt.
The iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, a French agency says
A government watchdog agency in France has ordered Apple to withdraw the iPhone 12 from the French market, saying it emits levels of electromagnetic radiation that are too high.
Two dead, one rescued and one missing after fishing boat sinks off Newfoundland
Police say two people are dead, one is missing and one was rescued after a fishing boat sank Tuesday evening off the northeast coast of Newfoundland.
'Could have been fatal': Large metal bolt comes crashing through family's windshield on B.C. highway
A B.C. woman who was travelling with her husband and infant daughter says her family is lucky to be alive after a large metal bolt came crashing through their car's windshield while they were driving on a highway.
North Korea vows 'full and unconditional support' for Russia
North Korea's Kim Jong Un vowed "full and unconditional support" for Russia's Vladimir Putin on Wednesday as the two leaders isolated by the West held a summit that the U.S. warns could lead to a deal to supply ammunition for Moscow's war in Ukraine.
Fishery vessel will try to pull free cruise ship with 206 people on board in Greenland
Authorities said Wednesday that a fishery vessel will attempt to use the high tide to pull free a Bahamas-flagged Norwegian cruise ship carrying 206 people that ran aground in northwestern Greenland.
Canada
-
Starting off cold before hitting above-normal warmth? Here's what Canada's fall forecast looks like
Canadians can expect a 'fickle fall' this year as the season is forecast to start off chilly before above-normal temperatures lead the country into winter, a prominent forecaster predicts.
-
CUPE Alberta demands apology from WestJet, Poilievre over plane speech
The union that represents the cabin crew of a WestJet flight that Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre recently used as his political platform says the company is blaming them for the stunt.
-
Increasing number of Canadians want to reconsider ties to monarchy, survey suggests
Just over one year after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a new poll suggests a growing number of Canadians believe it's time to reconsider the country's ties to the monarchy.
-
Two dead, one rescued and one missing after fishing boat sinks off Newfoundland
Police say two people are dead, one is missing and one was rescued after a fishing boat sank Tuesday evening off the northeast coast of Newfoundland.
-
'Could have been fatal': Large metal bolt comes crashing through family's windshield on B.C. highway
A B.C. woman who was travelling with her husband and infant daughter says her family is lucky to be alive after a large metal bolt came crashing through their car's windshield while they were driving on a highway.
-
The Manitoba home of a former prime minister hits the market
The real estate listing for one Manitoba home promises aspiring house hunters the chance to live in a former prime minister’s digs.
World
-
LIVE
LIVE | Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been captured, Pennsylvania police say
An escaped murderer was captured Wednesday after eluding hundreds of searchers for two weeks, bringing relief to anxious residents of southeastern Pennsylvania who endured sleepless nights as he hid in the woods, broke into suburban homes for food, changed his appearance, and fled under gunfire with a stolen rifle.
-
The flood death toll in eastern Libya's city of Derna has surpassed 5,100, a health official says
Search teams combed streets, wrecked buildings and even the sea for bodies in a devastated eastern Libyan city on Wednesday, where authorities said massive flooding had killed at least 5,100 people, with the toll expected to rise further.
-
North Korea vows 'full and unconditional support' for Russia
North Korea's Kim Jong Un vowed "full and unconditional support" for Russia's Vladimir Putin on Wednesday as the two leaders isolated by the West held a summit that the U.S. warns could lead to a deal to supply ammunition for Moscow's war in Ukraine.
-
South Korea's military says North Korea fired at least 1 missile toward sea
South Korea's military says North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile toward its eastern seas.
-
Taliban hail China's new ambassador with fanfare, say it's a sign for others to establish relations
The Taliban Wednesday hailed China's new ambassador to Afghanistan with fanfare, saying his arrival is a sign for other nations to come forward and establish relations with them.
-
Tesla, Microsoft, Meta will give U.S. senators advice on artificial intelligence in a closed-door forum
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has been talking for months about accomplishing a potentially impossible task: passing bipartisan legislation within the next year that encourages the rapid development of artificial intelligence and mitigates its biggest risks.
Politics
-
PM Trudeau, Fraser to announce first step in new housing strategy: source
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce the first step in a multi-pronged housing strategy on Wednesday, according to a senior government source.
-
'I haven't been able to purchase a home': What Liberal MPs are saying ahead of Trudeau arrival at caucus retreat
As Liberal MPs began to trickle into London, Ont. for the party's caucus retreat—ahead of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's arrival— the need to act on housing and better communicate their policies were the common themes that came up. MPs also dismissed concerns about summer polling. Here's some of what's being said in the halls.
-
CUPE Alberta demands apology from WestJet, Poilievre over plane speech
The union that represents the cabin crew of a WestJet flight that Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre recently used as his political platform says the company is blaming them for the stunt.
Health
-
Health Canada approves updated Moderna XBB.1.5 COVID vaccine
Health Canada has approved the use of Moderna's Spikevax XBB.1.5 COVID-19 vaccine for all Canadians over the age of six months.
-
Special mosquitoes are being bred to fight dengue. How the old enemies are now becoming allies
For decades, preventing dengue fever in Honduras has meant teaching people to fear mosquitoes and avoid their bites. Now, Hondurans are being educated about a potentially more effective way to control the disease -- and it goes against everything they've learned.
-
'In control': Study looks at exercise to boost overall well-being of kids with cancer
A study by the University of Calgary is looking into the effect of physical activity for young people with cancer.
Sci-Tech
-
The iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, a French agency says
A government watchdog agency in France has ordered Apple to withdraw the iPhone 12 from the French market, saying it emits levels of electromagnetic radiation that are too high.
-
Meta to expand WhatsApp Channels to more than 150 countries
Meta Platforms said on Wednesday it will soon give users in more than 150 countries access to WhatsApp Channels, a broadcast service that enables them to receive private updates from celebrities, sports teams and thought leaders.
-
Tesla, Microsoft, Meta will give U.S. senators advice on artificial intelligence in a closed-door forum
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has been talking for months about accomplishing a potentially impossible task: passing bipartisan legislation within the next year that encourages the rapid development of artificial intelligence and mitigates its biggest risks.
Entertainment
-
Demolition of Marilyn Monroe's former home in Los Angeles is on hold for now
Demolition of the Los Angeles area home where Marilyn Monroe spent her last months has been put on hold by Los Angeles City Council, following a last-minute motion aimed at designating the house a Historic-Cultural Monument.
-
Picasso masterpiece depicting his young mistress could sell for over US$120 million at auction
A Picasso masterpiece entitled "Femme a la montre" is expected to fetch more than US$120 million when it goes up for auction this fall.
-
Author Sandra Cisneros receives Holbrooke award for work that helps promote peace and understanding
Author Sandra Cisneros is this year's winner of the Ambassador Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award, honouring writers who help foster "understanding between and among people."
Business
-
Statistics Canada says household debt ratio down in Q1 as income grew
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to how much they earn fell in the second quarter as disposable income comfortably outpaced the growth in debt and demand for mortgages fell.
-
Sharply higher gas prices pushed U.S. inflation up in August
A spike in gas prices pushed up inflation in August, yet most other costs rose at a more modest pace, evidence that price increases overall are still cooling.
-
The Manitoba home of a former prime minister hits the market
The real estate listing for one Manitoba home promises aspiring house hunters the chance to live in a former prime minister’s digs.
Lifestyle
-
Parents call for better air quality in schools to protect against viruses, fire smoke
One of the most effective ways to protect kids and teachers against the dual threat of viruses and polluted air is better ventilation coupled with air filtration, parent groups and air quality experts say.
-
Coke's latest mystery flavour is here. It’s created by AI
For about a year and a half, Coca-Cola has experimented with limited-edition beverages that have mystery tastes — most of them with vague, futuristic concepts and undisclosed flavours.
-
Picasso masterpiece depicting his young mistress could sell for over US$120 million at auction
A Picasso masterpiece entitled "Femme a la montre" is expected to fetch more than US$120 million when it goes up for auction this fall.
Sports
-
Chief financial prosecutor says investigation into Paris Olympics did not uncover serious corruption
France's top financial prosecutor said Wednesday that investigations into the organization of the 2024 Paris Olympics have not revealed any serious corruption or influence peddling, and that his goal is not to disrupt the event.
-
Houston Rockets' Kevin Porter Jr. fractured girlfriend's vertebra in NYC assault, prosecutors say
Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr.'s alleged attack on his girlfriend in a New York City hotel room left the woman with a fractured neck vertebra and a deep cut above her right eye, prosecutors revealed at his arraignment Tuesday.
-
Fans cheer German basketball team's return home after winning World Cup title
Fans cheered Germany's baFans cheered Germany's basketball team on its return home Tuesday after winning the World Cup for the first time. The team, led by tournament MVP Dennis Schroder of the Toronto Raptors, went direct from a long-haul flight from the Philippines to an event Tuesday morning at a sponsor's headquarters in Frankfurt. sketball team on its return home Tuesday after winning the World Cup for the first time.
Autos
-
Updated Ford F-150 gets new grille, other features as Ford shows it off on eve of Detroit auto show
The top-selling vehicle in America will get a bit of a facelift next year, one of just a few new or updated vehicles that will be shown off this week at Detroit's big auto show.
-
BMW to build new electric Mini in England after U.K. government approves multimillion-pound investment
BMW announced plans Monday to transform its Mini factory in Oxford, England, to produce nothing but electric vehicles, protecting thousands of jobs at a site that has been making cars for more than 100 years.
-
Tesla shares jump after Morgan Stanley predicts Dojo supercomputer could add US$500 billion in market value
Tesla’s Dojo supercomputer could fuel a US$500 billion jump in the electric vehicle maker’s market value, analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note Monday.