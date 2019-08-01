Escaped inmates used 'dummy bodies' in bunks to fool jailers
PINE BLUFF, Ark. -- An Arkansas sheriff says two inmates, including the leader of a white supremacist gang, escaped from jail by placing "dummy bodies" in their beds to fool jailers.
The search continued Thursday for inmates Wesley Gullett and Christopher Sanderson. Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. says the men were last seen in the jail at about 8:30 p.m. Monday, and officials realized they were missing at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Woods says the pair put padding in their bunks to make it look like they were asleep, then climbed to the roof of the building and over a fence to escape.
Woods told the Pine Bluff Commercial that "several other inmates" tried to escape Tuesday but were quickly captured after a drone spotted them on the roof. An internal investigation is underway.
