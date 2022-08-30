Escaped bull leaps into panicked crowd during rodeo at Florida State Fair

The audience at a rodeo at the Florida State Fair in Tampa was thrown into a panic when one of the bulls broke loose and jumped into the crowd.

Dramatic footage of the incident shows the bull running around the stadium after it managed to squeeze out of its gate during the rodeo's bull riding performance on Aug. 27.

Guests screamed and scrambled away from the bull as organizers used the stadium's loudspeaker to tell members of the crowd to stay calm.

A man was eventually able to lasso the rampaging animal and pull it back into the bull riding arena, and eventually, back into its holding pen.

