Erdogan's leadership in the balance as Turkiye votes in pivotal elections

A woman votes at a polling station in Diyarbakir, Turkiye, on May 14, 2023. Voters are heading to the polls on Sunday for landmark parliamentary and presidential elections that are expected to be tightly contested and could be the biggest challenge Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan faces in his two decades in power. (AP Photo/Metin Yoksu) A woman votes at a polling station in Diyarbakir, Turkiye, on May 14, 2023. Voters are heading to the polls on Sunday for landmark parliamentary and presidential elections that are expected to be tightly contested and could be the biggest challenge Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan faces in his two decades in power. (AP Photo/Metin Yoksu)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social