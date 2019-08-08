The new TIME magazine cover expected to hit newsstands Friday lists the 253 U.S. cities that have experienced a mass shooting this year alone.

The cover, which was posted on the official TIME Twitter account on Thursday, is emblazoned with the word “enough,” and nestled within the names of cities is a bleak statement -- “A year of gun violence in America. So far.”

“We are being eaten from within. Why America is losing the battle against white nationalist terrorism” the tweet reads.

The cover comes after two deadly shootings over the weekend in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, that saw dozens killed in public and increasing calls for the U.S. government to tackle gun violence and domestic terrorism – especially white nationalism.