Employer services company says founder was on sunk dive boat
In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a dive boat is engulfed in flames after a deadly fire broke out aboard the commercial scuba diving vessel off the Southern California Coast, Monday morning, Sept. 2, 2019. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, September 6, 2019 1:07PM EDT
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- A Southern California employer services company says its founder was on the scuba dive boat that burned and sank off the coast.
The Orange County Register reports Friday that Big Fish Employer Services President Jeff Hill wrote in a letter that chief executive Justin Dignam was on the Conception dive boat.
Dignam graduated from the University of Richmond in 1983 and swam and played water polo at the school. He was later the head coach of Wesleyan University's men's water polo team.
He worked more than 17 years for Automated Data Processing and started Big Fish in 2003.
He is from Anaheim Hills, California, and is survived by a wife and two children.
Authorities say 34 people died when the boat burst into flames Monday off the Channel Islands in Southern California.
