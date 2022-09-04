Emotions raw before Nice Bastille Day attack trial begins
It was Bastille Day on the French Riviera.
A lawyer was strolling with her mother, friends and a colleague along the beachfront boulevard in Nice to celebrate France's national day. Four young sisters from Poland had spent a day of sightseeing. Two Russian students were on a summer break. And a Texas family, on vacation with young children, was taking in some of Europe's classic sights. The bright lights of the packed boardwalk glittered along the bay like a string of stars.
Those lights would mark a pathway of murder and destruction that night of July 14, 2016. Shortly after the end of a fireworks display, a 19-tonne (21 U.S.-ton) truck careered through the crowds for 2 kilometres (1 1/4 miles) like a snow plow, hitting person after person.
The final death toll was 86, including 15 children and adolescents, while 450 others were injured.
Eight people go on trial on Monday in a special French terrorism court accused of helping the attacker, Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, who left a gruesome trail of crushed and mangled bodies across 15 city blocks. Bouhlel himself was killed by police the same night.
"It was like on a battlefield," said Jean Claude Hubler, a survivor and an eyewitness to the horrific attack that holiday Thursday. He rushed to the boardwalk to help after hearing desperate screams of people, who had been cheering and laughing and dancing on the beach a minute before.
"There were people lying on the ground everywhere, some of them were still alive, screaming," Hubler said. As he waited for the ambulances to arrive, he kneeled down beside a man and a woman as they lay dying on the pavement, in a pool of blood and surrounded by crushed and mangled bodies.
"I was holding her hand on her last breath," Hubler said.
Three suspects have been charged with terrorist conspiracy for alleged links to the attacker. Five others face other criminal charges, including for allegedly providing arms to the assailant. If convicted, they face sentences ranging from 5 years to life in prison. The verdict is expected in December.
Investigators did not find evidence that any of the suspects was directly involved in the murderous rampage on that hot summer night in 2016.
Bouhlel, a 31-year-old Tunisian with French residency, was the lone attacker, and is considered solely responsible for the deaths 86 people, including 33 foreigners from Poland, the United States, Russia, Algeria, Tunisia, Switzerland and elsewhere.
Myriam Bellazouz, the lawyer, lived a few blocks from Nice's boardwalk. She was strolling along it with her mother on the night of the attack and was killed. It took friends and colleagues three days of frantic searching around the traumatized city and pleas on social media to find her remains.
Only two of the four Chrzanowska sisters, on vacation from Poland, returned home alive.
When the truck sped through the crowd, one of the students from Moscow, Viktoria Savachenko, couldn't get out of the way in time and was killed. American Sean Copeland, the father of the family from a town near Austin, Texas, also died in the attack along with his 11-year-old son, Brodie.
Christophe Lyon is the sole survivor of an extended French family that had gathered in Nice for the Bastille Day celebrations. His parents, Gisele and Germain Lyon, his wife, Veronique, her parents Francois and Christiane Locatelli and their grandson Mickael Pellegrini, all died in the attack. Lyon is listed among dozens of witnesses, survivors and victims' family members who will later this month testify in the Paris court to the horrific events of that night.
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the carnage. However, French prosecutors said that while Bouhlel had been inspired by the extremist group's propaganda, investigators found no evidence that IS orchestrated the attack.
Eight months before the Nice attack, on Nov. 13, 2015, a 20-member team of battle-hardened Islamic State extremists, spread around Paris to mount coordinated attacks on the Bataclan concert hall, cafes and the national stadium, killing 130 people and injuring hundreds.
After nine months of trial, the lone survivor of the murderous group that had terrorized the French capital, Salah Abdeslam, was in June convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole for the deadliest peacetime attack in France's history.
The trial of the eight suspects in the Nice attack will take place in the same Paris courtroom as the proceedings against Abdeslam. French law mandates trials of terrorism are held in the capital.
The proceedings will be broadcast live to the Acropolis Convention Centre in Nice for those victims' family members and general public not travelling to Paris. Audio of the trial will also be available online, with a 30-minute delay.
Many survivors and those mourning loved ones brace themselves for reliving the traumatic events during the trial. For others, the proceedings -- although far away from the city that is still reeling from the bloodshed and loss -- are an opportunity to recount publicly their personal horrors inflicted that night and to listen to countless acts of bravery, humanity and compassion among strangers.
With the perpetrator dead, few expect to get justice.
Audrey Borla, who lost her twin sister, Laura, will travel to Paris to face the group of eight suspects. She wants to tell them how she's survived the past six years without the woman she calls her "other half," and how she plans to live a full life for many years even without her.
"You took my sister away from me but you are not going to make me stop living, " Borla said in a interview with broadcaster France 3.
"You are not going to make me give up on life."
------
Nicolas Vaux-Montagny reported from Paris. Oleg Cetinic contributed from Paris.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I'm very scared': Kitchener, Ont. pharmacist believes he was attacked for administering COVID-19 vaccines
A pharmacist from Kitchener, Ont. says he was physically and verbally assaulted for administering COVID-19 vaccines.
This summer's affordability, travel woes set to remain hot political issues into the fall
The Liberals and Conservatives are headed for a showdown in Ottawa this fall over the hottest political files of the summer, with both parties making plans to prioritize issues like inflation and travel woes.
'They are loved': Families hold emotional vigil for Indigenous women and teen girl found dead in Metro Vancouver
The families of two women and a teenage girl who were all recently found deceased after being reported missing in Metro Vancouver gathered on Saturday for an emotional vigil.
Fuel leak ruins NASA's 2nd shot at launching moon rocket
NASA's new moon rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak Saturday, forcing launch controllers to call off their second attempt to send a crew capsule into lunar orbit with test dummies. The first attempt earlier in the week was also marred by escaping hydrogen, but those leaks were elsewhere.
The Weeknd cancels concert in California mid-performance, says he lost his voice
Canadian pop singer The Weeknd cut short a concert in California on Saturday after he lost his voice mid-performance.
Ukrainian couple flees Russia to find a new start in Canada
Petro Yankovskyi and his family are starting their new life in Canada, seeking safety after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But unlike most Ukrainian refugees, the Yankovskyis had fled their home in Russia, not Ukraine.
Ontario man 'lucky to be alive' after being run over by car in a road rage incident
An Ontario man says he is lucky to be alive after a driver followed him home and ran him over in an alleged road rage incident last week.
China, Japan ground ferries, flights as typhoon approaches
Cities in eastern China suspended ferry services and classes and flights were cancelled in Japan on Sunday as Typhoon Hinnamnor, the strongest global storm this year, blew its way past Taiwan and the Koreas with fierce winds and heavy rains.
Five of eight workers injured in the N.L. refinery explosion airlifted for care
Police say five of the eight people injured in an explosion at a refinery in Come By Chance, N.L. were airlifted to the provincial capital for medical treatment.
Canada
-
Ukrainian couple flees Russia to find a new start in Canada
Petro Yankovskyi and his family are starting their new life in Canada, seeking safety after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But unlike most Ukrainian refugees, the Yankovskyis had fled their home in Russia, not Ukraine.
-
'I'm very scared': Kitchener, Ont. pharmacist believes he was attacked for administering COVID-19 vaccines
A pharmacist from Kitchener, Ont. says he was physically and verbally assaulted for administering COVID-19 vaccines.
-
Five of eight workers injured in the N.L. refinery explosion airlifted for care
Police say five of the eight people injured in an explosion at a refinery in Come By Chance, N.L. were airlifted to the provincial capital for medical treatment.
-
No public broadcast for RCMP officer's testimony about N.S. mass shooter
The testimony of an RCMP officer once described by another police officer as a 'friend' of the man behind the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia will not be publicly broadcast when he appears before the inquiry investigating the rampage.
-
Police investigation puts fighter pilot call sign meetings under microscope
A police investigation into comments made at a social gathering of fighter pilots in June has cast a spotlight on a well-known but little-understood military tradition that some worry is another example of entrenched cultural problems in Canada's Armed Forces: the assignment of call signs.
-
Sask. Amber Alert suspect facing new charge after crossbows allegedly seized from his home: RCMP
The suspect who was at the centre of an August Amber Alert is facing a new charge after crossbows were allegedly seized from his home.
World
-
Gorbachev buried in Moscow in funeral snubbed by Putin
Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who launched drastic reforms that helped end the Cold War and precipitated the breakup of the Soviet Union, was buried Saturday after a farewell ceremony attended by thousands of mourners but snubbed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
-
U.S. OKs $1B arms sale to Taiwan as tensions rise with China
The Biden administration on Friday announced a more than $1 billion arms sale to Taiwan as U.S.-China tensions escalate over the status of the island.
-
Man who flew plane over Mississippi faces criminal charges
A man who stole a plane and flew it over northern Mississippi after threatening to crash it into a Walmart faces charges of grand larceny and terroristic threats, authorities said Saturday.
-
Emotions raw before Nice Bastille Day attack trial begins
Eight people go on trial on Monday in a special French terrorism court accused of helping the attacker who used a truck to kill 86 people on Bastille Day in Nice, France, in 2016.
-
Hamas executes 5 Gazans charged with murder, aiding Israel
Gaza's Hamas authorities Sunday executed five Palestinian men convicted in separate cases of murder and alleged collaboration with Israel.
-
1-year-old dies after father intentionally left him in hot car, police say
An Ohio father faces charges in the death of his 1-year-old son after he intentionally left the baby in a hot car, police said.
Politics
-
Emergencies Act inquiry will be delayed until October due to commissioner's illness
The inquiry into Ottawa's unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act during protests last winter will be delayed until October because of a health issue. The Public Order Emergency Commission was to begin hearings Sept. 19 but will be delayed now until Oct. 13, a statement from the commission said Friday.
-
Erin O'Toole to appear by video at event where new Conservative leader is named
Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole will deliver a greeting at the party's leadership event where his successor will be named but he won't be on the stage.
-
Green candidates introduce themselves at launch of 'amazing' leadership contest
The six candidates vying for leadership of the federal Greens pledged to bring new life to the party following a dark period of policy disputes and personality clashes that culminated in last year's resignation of former leader Annamie Paul.
Health
-
An E. coli outbreak associated with Wendy's restaurants has now sickened 97 people in 6 states
Wendy's restaurants have been associated with an E. coli outbreak now reported in six states, with 97 people infected, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in an update Thursday.
-
Vancouver man offered $5K to anyone who could find him a new family doctor
A Vancouver man advertised a $5,000 reward to anyone who could help connect him to a family doctor.
-
Canada-wide recall for galangal powder after poisonings in southern Ont.
Health Canada is recalling Mr. Right brand Keampferia Galanga Powder due to aconitine contamination, days after a mass poisoning at a restaurant in Markham, Ont.
Sci-Tech
-
These cute robots could deliver your next coffee
Facing rising costs and labour shortages, hospitality is searching for high-tech solutions to serve up quality service to patrons — and robotics companies are answering the call.
-
Canadian astronaut Saint-Jacques says Artemis 1 delay disappointing, but right call
NASA's decision to scrub the launch of its new moon rocket is disappointing but necessary due to another leak found ahead of the planned test flight, Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques said Saturday.
-
Fuel leak ruins NASA's 2nd shot at launching moon rocket
NASA's new moon rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak Saturday, forcing launch controllers to call off their second attempt to send a crew capsule into lunar orbit with test dummies. The first attempt earlier in the week was also marred by escaping hydrogen, but those leaks were elsewhere.
Entertainment
-
The Weeknd cancels concert in California mid-performance, says he lost his voice
Canadian pop singer The Weeknd cut short a concert in California on Saturday after he lost his voice mid-performance.
-
Jane Fonda announces she's been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma
Jane Fonda has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and has begun chemotherapy treatment, the legendary actress and activist said in post shared on her official social media account.
-
Britney Spears responds to son's comments on her mental health and conservatorship
Britney Spears has posted an open letter to her sons. The Grammy winner took to Instagram on Thursday and responded to an interview her son, Jayden Federline, 15, gave for an upcoming British ITV documentary about the Federline family.
Business
-
Remote work debate intensifies as companies mandate return to office after Labour Day
A return-to-office showdown is unfolding in Canada and pitting some bosses and workers against each other as the back-to-school season brings with it a renewed push to get employees back into office buildings.
-
These Canadian cities have seen the largest drop in gas prices since June
Prices at the pump have seen a noticeable decline in recent weeks, with the cost of regular gasoline falling by more than one-fifth across Canada compared to the highs seen earlier this summer, data from the federal government shows.
-
Tech CEO convicted in COVID-19, allergy test fraud case
A Silicon Valley executive who prosecutors said lied to investors about inventing technology that tested for allergies and COVID-19 using only a few drops of blood and charged up to US$10,000 per allergy test was found guilty of health care fraud, authorities announced Friday.
Lifestyle
-
Orcas 'swimming right past' Victoria Inner Harbour delight onlookers
A family of Bigg's killer whales, or transient orcas, were spotted swimming in the Victoria Inner Harbour Friday morning. The pod of five orcas came into the harbor around 10 a.m., delighting onlookers and causing boats in the harbour to come to a standstill. A video of the orcas was captured by Orca Spirit Adventures, a whale watching company based out of Victoria.
-
Need a little space? A Hobbit Hole in Vancouver throws open its round doors
a Vancouver woman who created a 'Hobbit Hole' in her backyard is now opening it up to anyone who needs some solitude or a brief escape.
-
Gallatin animal rescue cares for 85 beagles rescued from animal testing
Over the past two weeks, ARC members have been temporarily caring for 85 of the 4,000 beagles recently ordered released to rescue organizations by a Virginian court after an investigation revealed the massive commercial breeding facility known as Envigo had several violations of the American Welfare Act. The Department of Justice described conditions at the Envigo beagle breeding facility as “torturous.”
Sports
-
J.T. Miller welcomes new baby, signs $56M contract extension with Canucks
It's been a big week for NHL forward J.T. Miller, who welcomed his first son before signing a seven-year contract extension with the Vancouver Canucks worth $56 million.
-
Serena's gone, U.S. Open must go on: Kvitova, Pegula set rematch
Much like for so many other folks, Serena Williams' last match at the U.S. Open was must-see TV for players still in the tournament, so Jessica Pegula and Petra Kvitova tuned in from their hotel rooms the night before their victories led off Saturday's schedule and set up a fourth-round showdown.
-
Russian Rublev rallies to beat Canadian Shapovalov in five sets at U.S. Open
Russian Andrey Rublev rallied to beat Canadian Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 2-6, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 7-6 (7) in a tough third-round men's singles match Saturday at the U.S. Open.
Autos
-
Tesla driver appears to be asleep going more than 100 km/h on busy Ontario highway
Video has emerged showing a Tesla driver appearing to be asleep behind the wheel while travelling more than 100 km/h on a busy Ontario highway.
-
Ontario installing its first-ever diverging diamond interchange and here's how it works
Ontario drivers may soon find themselves on the province's first-ever diverging diamond interchange that is set to open this year.
-
F1 leader Verstappen returns to his Orange Army at Dutch GP
Formula One leader Max Verstappen returns home to his Orange Army of fans at the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend, with another world title approaching ominously and a different award already in hand.