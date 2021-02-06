EDMONTON -- An emotional reunion was captured on video after a firefighter reunited a dog with its owner following a house fire that claimed the lives of several pets in Chattanooga, Tenn.

Firefighters said they had to revive the dog before returning it to its grateful owner.

In the video, senior firefighter Scott Rouse with the Chattanooga Fire Department is seen giving the dog oxygen before returning it to the owner.

No person was hurt in the fire. But according to a local media report, a number of dead pets, including cats, dogs, and birds, were found inside.​