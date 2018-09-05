

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





A jetliner with 500 passengers aboard was grounded at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport after some travellers reported feeling ill.

Emergency crews waited on the tarmac as Emirates flight 203 from Dubai landed in New York at approximately 9:10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

There were reports that at least 100 passengers reported feeling sick, but Emirates Airline would only confirm that “about 10” people had taken ill aboard the flight in a statement on Twitter.

“On arrival, as a precaution, they were attended to by local health authorities. All others will disembark shortly. The safety & care of our customers is our first priority,” the statement said.

Eric Phillips, the press secretary for New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, confirmed the plane had been quarantined and teams from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) were on the scene. He said the flight stopped in Mecca, which is experiencing a flu outbreak.

“Early indications point to that as a POSSIBILITY,” he tweeted.

Phillips also said the mayor had received a preliminary briefing on the situation.

The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey said they’re evaluating the situation, but didn’t provide any further information.

Passenger Larry Coben shared photos on Twitter of ambulances and police cars lined up on the tarmac from his plane seat window.

“All we have been told is that some passengers have fallen ill and we should remain in our seats,” he tweeted on Wednesday morning.

More coming…

Statement: Emirates can confirm that about 10 passengers on #EK203 from Dubai to New York were taken ill. On arrival, as a precaution, they were attended to by local health authorities. All others will disembark shortly. The safety & care of our customers is our first priority. — Emirates Airline (@emirates) September 5, 2018

FDNY ambulances on the tarmac to transport sick passengers. https://t.co/53AnFS2Ygk — Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) September 5, 2018

Flight started in Dubai and stopped in Mecca, which is experiencing a flu outbreak. Early indications point to that as a POSSIBILITY. More to come https://t.co/61C2Lnc29z — Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) September 5, 2018

@emirates worst flight ever Dubai to NYC; plane was basically a flying infermary. Many of these people should never have been allowed to board. Now sitting on the ground after 14 hour flight unable to leave. @EmiratesSupport #emirates #worstairline — Erin Sykes (@SykesStyle) September 5, 2018

CDC personnel on board. We will hopefully be deplaning shortly and having our temperatures taken. — Larry Coben (@LarryCoben) September 5, 2018