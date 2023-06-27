Embattled Tennessee bishop resigns after priest complaints, abuse-related lawsuits
Warning: This article contains graphic content. Reader discretion is advised.
The bishop of Knoxville, Tennessee, resigned under pressure Tuesday following allegations he mishandled sex abuse allegations and several of his priests complained about his leadership and behaviour, sparking a Vatican investigation.
Pope Francis accepted Bishop Richard Stika's resignation, according to a one-line statement from the Vatican. At 65, Stika is still 10 years below the normal retirement age for bishops.
The Vatican didn't identify a replacement in its statement, but the U.S. conference of Catholic bishops said the archbishop of Louisville, Kentucky, the Most Reverend Shelton Fabre, was named temporary administrator to run the diocese until a new bishop is installed.
Stika's departure, after 14 years as bishop of Knoxville, closes a turbulent chapter for the southern U.S. diocese that was marked by a remarkable revolt by some of its priests, who accused Stika of abusing his authority and protecting a seminarian accused of sexual misconduct. They appealed to the Vatican for "merciful relief" in 2021, citing their own mental health, sparking a Vatican investigation that led to Stika's resignation.
In media interviews, Stika has strongly defended his actions and his leadership and said he worked to bring unity in the diocese.
In a statement Tuesday, Stika cited "life-threatening health issues" as at least part of the reason for his resignation. He cited diabetes, heart problems and neuropathy, among others.
"I recognize that questions about my leadership have played out publicly in recent months. I would be less than honest if I didn't admit that some of this has weighed on me physically and emotionally. For these reasons, I asked the Holy Father for relief from my responsibilities as a diocesan bishop," he said.
FIRST LAWSUIT
In addition to the priests' complaints, Stika is the subject of at least two lawsuits that accuse him of mishandling sexual abuse allegations and seeking to silence the accusers. In one, a former employee at the Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus in Knoxville -- who uses the pseudonym John Doe -- accused a seminarian there of harassing and raping him in 2019.
The suit filed in Chancery Court in Knox County says Stika should have known the seminarian was dangerous because he had been accused of sexual misconduct previously. Instead, Stika encouraged the accuser's friendship with the man, and the accuser felt pressure to comply for fear of losing his job, it says.
Even after the former employee accused the seminarian of rape, Stika let the seminarian live in his home and steadfastly defended him, the suit says. Stika also told multiple people that the seminarian was innocent and that the accuser was the aggressor, it says. In addition, Stika removed an investigator who was looking into the allegations, replacing him with someone else who never talked to the accuser, according to the lawsuit.
SECOND LAWSUIT
In a second lawsuit, a Honduran immigrant seeking asylum in the U.S. accused a priest in the diocese of locking her in a room and sexually assaulting her after she went to him for grief counseling in 2020. The woman went to the police, and the diocese was aware of the accusation but took no action against the priest until after he was indicted on sexual battery charges in 2022, according to the lawsuit.
The suit accuses the diocese of spreading rumors about the woman that led to her being shunned and harassed in the community.
The woman, who uses the pseudonym Jane Doe, filed a civil suit against the diocese. The diocese, in turn, hired a private detective to investigate her. The detective illegally obtained her employment records and told police that she had committed employment fraud, according to the lawsuit.
The suit claims the diocese was trying to either intimidate her into dropping both lawsuits or get her arrested and deported.
Around the same time, a group of priests from the Diocese of Knoxville sent a letter to Archbishop Christophe Pierre, the apostolic nuncio who serves as a representative for Pope Francis in the U.S.
In the letter dated Sept. 29, 2021, the priests appealed for "merciful relief" from "the suffering we've endured these past 12 years" under Stika.
Those years have been "detrimental to priestly fraternity and even to our personal well-being," the letter states. It goes on to describe "priests who are seeing psychologists, taking anti-depressants, considering early retirement, and even looking for secular careers."
The Vatican authorized an investigation of the diocese, called an "apostolic visitation," that took place in late 2022.
In his statement, Stika said he hoped to remain in active ministry in his hometown of St. Louis and continue living with Cardinal Justin Rigali, a retired archbishop of Philadelphia with whom he has lived for the past 12 years in the same Knoxville bishop's residence as the seminarian.
Loller reported from Nashville, Tennessee.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
More grocery competition needed, federal watchdog finds
Canada's grocery sector needs better competition to help keep food prices down and encourage new entrants, the country's competition watchdog has found.
Canada's inflation rate falls to 3.4 per cent last month, lowest rate since June 2021
Statistics Canada says the country's inflation rate fell to 3.4 per cent in May -- the lowest it's been since June 2021.
Olivia Chow elected mayor of Toronto
Olivia Chow has been elected mayor of Toronto ending almost 13 years of right-leaning rule at Toronto City Hall and becoming the first woman and the first visible minority person to lead the city since amalgamation.
In an audio recording Donald Trump discusses a 'highly confidential' document with an interviewer
An audio recording from a meeting in which former President Donald Trump discusses a 'highly confidential' document with an interviewer appears to undermine his later claim that he didn't have such documents, only magazine and newspaper clippings.
Russia drops charges against Prigozhin and others who took part in brief rebellion
Russian authorities said Tuesday they have closed a criminal investigation into the aborted armed rebellion led by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and are pressing no charges against him or his troops.
Janitor heard ‘annoying alarms’ and turned off freezer, ruining 20 years of school research worth $1 million, lawsuit says
A university janitor who turned off a freezer after hearing multiple 'annoying alarms,' ruined more than 20 years of research, according to a lawsuit filed against his employer by Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in upstate New York.
Belgian shot putter goes viral running hurdles to save team from disqualification
Belgian shot putter Jolien Boumkwo ran the 100-metre hurdles to save her team from disqualification at the European Athletics Team Championships on Saturday in Poland, after her teammates pulled-out due to injury.
Tourist filmed carving his girlfriend's name into Rome's Colosseum
Italy’s culture minister is calling for a man to be “identified and sanctioned” after he was filmed allegedly carving his and his fiancée’s names into the Colosseum in Rome.
Christine Dawood gives first interview after losing husband and son on Titan submersible
Christine Dawood, whose husband Shahzada and son Suleman died aboard the Titan submersible, gives an interview about how the tragedy changed her life.
Canada
-
New Brunswick premier to announce cabinet shuffle after two ministers quit
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is set to shuffle his cabinet Tuesday.
-
Olivia Chow elected mayor of Toronto
Olivia Chow has been elected mayor of Toronto ending almost 13 years of right-leaning rule at Toronto City Hall and becoming the first woman and the first visible minority person to lead the city since amalgamation.
-
Forest fire centre declares 2023 already worst year ever for Canadian wildfires
Canada surpassed the record for area burned by wildfires in a single year Monday as hundreds of fires continued to blaze in almost every province and territory.
-
Guangdong Jibaobao car seats recalled by Health Canada
Health Canada has recalled Guangdong Jibaobao Children's Products Co., Ltd. car seats over potential injury hazards.
-
First Nations in B.C. call on minister to resign over horrific child abuse case
For months, an Indigenous boy and his little sister were subjected to what a British Columbia judge called “incomprehensible” abuse from the foster parents who were supposed to care for them and instead meted out torture, starvation and assaults that culminated in the boy being beaten to death.
-
'We will navigate this together:' Funerals begin for seniors killed in bus crash
After months of recovery from an accident, Donna Showdra was excited to venture on her first small trip doing something she loved -- spending a day at the casino. Showdra, 79, was among the seniors on a minibus from western Manitoba travelling to the Sand Hills Casino on June 15 when it went into the path of a semi-trailer truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near the town of Carberry.
World
-
Embattled Tennessee bishop resigns after priest complaints, abuse-related lawsuits
The bishop of Knoxville, Tennessee, resigned under pressure Tuesday following allegations he mishandled sex abuse allegations and several of his priests complained about his leadership and behaviour, sparking a Vatican investigation.
-
Philippine police raid alleged cybercrime buildings, rescue 2,700 workers from 18 countries
Philippine police backed by commandos staged a massive raid on Tuesday and said they rescued more than 2,700 workers from China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia and more than a dozen other countries who were allegedly swindled into working for fraudulent online gaming sites and other cybercrime groups.
-
Russia drops charges against Prigozhin and others who took part in brief rebellion
Russian authorities said Tuesday they have closed a criminal investigation into the aborted armed rebellion led by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and are pressing no charges against him or his troops.
-
U.K. was ill-prepared for pandemic because resources were diverted to Brexit, ex-health chief says
Britain was ill-prepared for a pandemic partly because government resources had been diverted away from pandemic planning to brace for a possibly chaotic exit from the European Union without a deal, the U.K.'s former health secretary told an inquiry Tuesday.
-
4 dead, 900 rescued after landslides triggered by flash floods in southwest China
Four people died and three others were missing after landslides hit a county in China's southwestern Sichuan province on Tuesday, leading authorities to evacuate more than 900 people.
-
In an audio recording Donald Trump discusses a 'highly confidential' document with an interviewer
An audio recording from a meeting in which former President Donald Trump discusses a 'highly confidential' document with an interviewer appears to undermine his later claim that he didn't have such documents, only magazine and newspaper clippings.
Politics
-
David Johnston files final report on foreign meddling, done as special rapporteur
Former governor general David Johnston has filed his final -- and confidential -- report on foreign interference to the prime minister, ending his controversial term as special rapporteur.
-
Trudeau taking cautious approach with uprising to not stoke Russian propaganda
Canada is monitoring the situation in Russia after a short-lived armed rebellion by a mercenary leader this weekend, Prime Minister Justin said Monday, adding a cautious approach is needed to avoid fuelling Russian propaganda.
-
Levy sanctions against foreign aggressors targeting Canada with disinformation: MPs
MPs are urging the Liberal government to levy sanctions against individuals and organizations who target Canadians with disinformation.
Health
-
MAID: Organ donation guidelines updated for first time since 'natural death' eligibility criteria removed
The guidelines on how to handle organ donation after medically-assisted death have been officially updated for the first time since a 'reasonably foreseeable natural death' was removed from the eligibility criteria.
-
U.K. was ill-prepared for pandemic because resources were diverted to Brexit, ex-health chief says
Britain was ill-prepared for a pandemic partly because government resources had been diverted away from pandemic planning to brace for a possibly chaotic exit from the European Union without a deal, the U.K.'s former health secretary told an inquiry Tuesday.
-
Provinces with existing dental coverage got smaller share of federal kids' benefit
Provinces that already cover dental-care services for children have been given a smaller share of federal dollars from the Canada Dental Benefit, further driving concerns that governments will end that coverage as the federal program expands.
Sci-Tech
-
'Water comes crashing in': The science behind the 'catastrophic implosion' that killed 5 on the Titan
Officials are saying the Titan submersible likely imploded under the pressure of the ocean. One expert explains how this is different from an explosion and what happened to the people on board.
-
Janitor heard ‘annoying alarms’ and turned off freezer, ruining 20 years of school research worth $1 million, lawsuit says
A university janitor who turned off a freezer after hearing multiple 'annoying alarms,' ruined more than 20 years of research, according to a lawsuit filed against his employer by Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in upstate New York.
-
Microsoft, U.S. regulators head to court over $69-billion deal that could reshape video gaming
Microsoft on Thursday will try to gain clearance to complete a $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard in a legal showdown with U.S. regulators that will reshape a pastime that's bigger than the movie and music industries combined.
Entertainment
-
Fox News unveils primetime lineup with Jesse Watters in Tucker Carlson's former time slot
Jesse Watters will fill the Fox News Channel time slot left vacant by the firing of Tucker Carlson, part of a dramatic revamp of the network's evening lineup announced on Monday.
-
Diego Luna talks filming 'Andor' final season and the prospects for Latino actors in the Emmys race
Diego Luna has mixed emotions about the looming end of his Star Wars series 'Andor.'
-
Princess Diana's famous 'black sheep' sweater is going up for auction
Princess Diana left behind a vast style legacy, and soon enthusiasts will be able to bid for one of her most famous looks. The celebrated "black sheep" sweater first worn by Lady Diana Spencer at a polo match in 1981, will headline Sotheby’s Fashion Icons auction in New York and online between August 31 and September 14.
Business
-
Canada's inflation rate falls to 3.4 per cent last month, lowest rate since June 2021
Statistics Canada says the country's inflation rate fell to 3.4 per cent in May -- the lowest it's been since June 2021.
-
More grocery competition needed, federal watchdog finds
Canada's grocery sector needs better competition to help keep food prices down and encourage new entrants, the country's competition watchdog has found.
-
Why chaos in Russia could spell trouble for the global economy
After the pandemic and war in Ukraine, and the inflation shock that followed, the global economy is in a precarious state. The last thing it needs right now is another nasty surprise. The armed insurrection has been defused but the most serious challenge to Putin’s authority in 23 years could still usher in a period of turmoil and change.
Lifestyle
-
6 pieces of exercise equipment to bring on summer vacation
With the summer season officially here, many Canadians are likely preparing to go on trips over the next few months. Andrea Tam, CEO and head trainer at Tamfit Canada, shares six pieces of equipment that can be used to exercise while travelling over the summer.
-
World’s hardest dish? Stir-fried stones are China’s latest street food fad
Dubbed 'the world’s hardest dish' – literally – a traditional stir-fry featuring stones as its key ingredient has sparked culinary curiosity on Chinese social media.
-
'The classic David and Goliath story': Pig versus bear stand-off caught on camera
A heroic pig named Barbie Q defended her fellow farm animals from a bear, an act her owner says is an inspiration.
Sports
-
'Disappointing': McDavid no fan of NHL's move on themed jerseys after Pride refusals
Connor McDavid isn't a fan of the NHL's new policy on themed warm-up jerseys after the league decided last week teams won't wear special pre-game threads next season.
-
Herdman: Solutions needed quickly for financially troubled Canada Soccer
Canadian men's soccer head coach John Herdman says it's time for everyone to come together for a solution to Canada Soccer's financial troubles. With a World Cup coming in three years, he adds, it has to happen quickly.
-
The women's tennis tour plans for its players to earn the same as men at more events
It took more than three decades after the founding of the Women's Tennis Association for all four Grand Slam tournaments to agree to give the same prize money to female and male players. Now the women's tour is pledging to make sure its athletes also get identical paychecks at some other top-tier events in the coming years.
Autos
-
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds among new investors backing F1 team Alpine in US $218 million deal
After soccer, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are setting their sights on Formula One. F1 team Alpine has secured a 200 million euro (US $218 million) investment from a group of investors that includes the actors.
-
Aston Martin strikes deal with California-based Lucid to help make EVs
British ultra-luxury sports car maker Aston Martin has signed a deal with Lucid Group, the California-based electric luxury car startup. Lucid will provide electric motors under the arrangement and battery systems for Aston Martin’s future electric vehicles.
-
Alberta's fuel tax relief extended to Dec. 31
Albertans will enjoy cheaper fuel costs for a little while longer, Premier Danielle Smith confirmed on Monday.