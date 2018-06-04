

The Associated Press





Official media say Jordan's embattled prime minister has submitted his resignation amid mounting anti-government protests over a planned tax increase and recent price hikes of fuel and other basic goods.

Websites Hala Akhbar and Al-Rai reported that Hani Mulki informed Jordan's King Abdullah II of his decision on Monday. Hala Akhbar is linked to Jordan's military and Al-Rai is a state-run daily.

It's unclear if Mulki's departure will suffice to defuse growing public anger, manifested in the past few days in the largest street protests in the kingdom in recent years.