Embassy officials in Ecuador say they’re attempting to help a Canadian man in the Galapagos Islands who locals say has been seen wandering and behaving aggressively.

On Friday, an official at the Canadian Embassy in Ecuador said they were aware of reports about a Canadian man on San Cristobal Island, the easternmost island in the Galapagos archipelago.

“We are aware of the situation. We are in contact with local authorities. Because of the Privacy Act, we cannot give you details about the case or any information without the consent of this person,” the official said in a telephone interview from Quito, Ecuador.

The official said they have been in contact with the man.

“He doesn’t want to talk to the embassy,” she said. “We’re following up this case.”

Jessica Yepez, a resident of San Cristobal Island, told CTVNews.ca that the man arrived on the island on Wednesday. In a telephone interview on Friday, she said local hostels on the island have barred him from staying with them because he allegedly trashed three other establishments on Santa Cruz Island in the Galapagos.

Word spread about the Canadian man after business owners and residents warned each other about him and shared an image of his passport photo on social media.

According to the passport photo, the man is from Toronto and his name is Keith James Johnson.

Yepez said she hopes the man’s family or friends in Canada will recognize him and provide him with any help he may need.

The Canadian embassy official would not say whether they had been in contact with any of his family or friends.

“We totally understand that people are worried. We are worried also. We’re trying to help him,” she said.

With files from Melissa Lopez Martinez