    • Elon Musk's X to be reinstated in Brazil after complying with Supreme Court demands

    The opening page of X is displayed on a computer and phone in Sydney, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) The opening page of X is displayed on a computer and phone in Sydney, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
    The Brazilian Supreme Court's Justice Alexandre de Moraes on Tuesday authorized the restoration of social media platform X´s service in Brazil, over a month after its nationwide shutdown, according to a statement posted on the court's website.

    Elon Musk’s X was blocked on Aug. 30 in the highly online country of 213 million people — and one of X’s biggest markets, with estimates of its userbase ranging from 20 to 40 million.

    De Moraes ordered the shutdown after a monthslong dispute with Musk over free speech, far-right accounts and misinformation. Musk had disparaged de Moraes, calling him an authoritarian and a censor, despite the fact his rulings, including X’s nationwide suspension, were repeatedly upheld by his peers.

    Despite Musk's public bravado, ultimately X complied with all of de Moraes' demands. They included blocking certain accounts from the platform, paying outstanding fines and naming a legal representative. Failure to do the latter had triggered the suspension.

