'Elizabeth the Steadfast': Historian looks back on Queen's 70-year reign
Similar to other rulers in Britain's history, biographer Hugo Vickers believes Queen Elizabeth II too has earned a moniker of her own.
"Like Alfred the Great, I think she should be called Elizabeth the Steadfast," he said.
Speaking to Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor of CTV National News Lisa LaFlamme, Vickers remarked on the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, a four-day event commemorating her 70 years on the throne.
Queen Elizabeth II's tenure makes her the longest reigning monarch of Britain and its Commonwealth nations.
The Platinum Jubilee celebrations began on Thursday, with the Queen stepping out onto the balcony of Buckingham Palace alongside other working members of the Royal Family to greet thousands of fans.
"Even the most ardent Republican respects her for what she has done as a calm and confident, steadfast head of state," Vickers said.
"I mean, what countries in the world wouldn't want to have a head of state like ours?"
Vickers, who has written multiple biographies on members of the Royal Family, participated in a Thanksgiving service at St. Paul's Cathedral on Friday, an event the Queen, who is 96, had to skip over what Buckingham Palace described as "discomfort."
While Her Majesty's absence was disappointing, Vickers said the service "all went ahead" and was "magnificent."
"We've got to face up to the fact that we are living at the tail end of a golden reign, which has been the most wonderful thing to live through I must say," he said.
"I couldn't think of a reign in history which I'd rather have lived."
Watch the full video with Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor of CTV National News Lisa LaFlamme at the top of the article.
