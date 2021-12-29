What’s green and prickly and tastes like candy? Just ask the elephants at the Berlin Zoo.

Once a year, the pachyderms get to feed on a special festive treat: Christmas trees.

These aren’t family trees that have been stripped of their decorations and dropped off at the German zoo, but rather holiday leftovers from suppliers.

Christmas trees are like chocolate for the elephants, the zoo’s director says, and the trees contain essential oils as well.

The spiky needles tickle their tongues, a zoo spokesperson added, and the taste of resin is something they don’t experience at any other time of year.

It’s not just the elephants at the zoo that get to enjoy these holiday sweets. Bison, goats and reindeer also get to enjoy the flavour of Christmas.