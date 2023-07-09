Election tensions rise in Zimbabwe after police bar opposition party from holding a rally

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, of Zimbabwe, attends a session at the Africa Pavilion at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Nov. 7, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.Zimbabwe’s main opposition party went to court Saturday, July 8, 2023 to challenge a police decision to ban it holding a rally in the buildup to what will be highly scrutinized elections next month. The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change party has been told it cannot hold the gathering in the town of Bindura north of the capital Harare on Sunday. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File) President Emmerson Mnangagwa, of Zimbabwe, attends a session at the Africa Pavilion at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Nov. 7, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.Zimbabwe’s main opposition party went to court Saturday, July 8, 2023 to challenge a police decision to ban it holding a rally in the buildup to what will be highly scrutinized elections next month. The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change party has been told it cannot hold the gathering in the town of Bindura north of the capital Harare on Sunday. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Heat warnings in place in six provinces, two territories

The ongoing heat wave gripping most of Canada is showing no signs of letting up, with heat warnings in place in six provinces and two territories. Environment Canada says the very high temperature could pose an elevated risk of illnesses like heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social