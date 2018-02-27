El Salvador's military refuses to open archives for missing kids
An image of Ana Julia Mejia who disappeared during the El Salvador civil war, is seen along portraits of Salvadoran women who lost their siblings during the civil war, in San Salvador, El Salvador on Feb. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, February 27, 2018 12:22AM EST
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador - More than 25 years after the end of its civil war, families in El Salvador are still searching for an estimated 3,000 children who disappeared in the fighting.
The country's military has so far refused to open its archives from that period to allow an investigation into the whereabouts of children separated from their families during combat between guerrillas and government forces.
In a decision released in January, El Salvador's Supreme Court backed the demand of Nicolasa Rivas for a probe into the disappearances of her daughters, Gladys Suleyma and Norma Climaco Rivas, who were 6 and 7 years old when they went missing in San Vicente province in 1982. Rivas blames the military for taking her daughters.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- El Salvador's military refuses to open archives for missing kids
- Rights group alleges China using big data as repression tool
- Spectre of one-man rule looms as China lifts Xi's term limit
- Student wounded in school shooting says she's recovering
- Church officials: Church of the Holy Sepulchre to remain closed