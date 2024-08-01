World

    El Chapo's son did not kidnap Mexican drug lord, lawyer says

    Mexico drug cartel figures Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada, left, and Joaquin Guzman Lopez are shown in this composite image released in July 2024. (U.S. Department of State via AP) Mexico drug cartel figures Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada, left, and Joaquin Guzman Lopez are shown in this composite image released in July 2024. (U.S. Department of State via AP)
    MEXICO CITY -

    The son of jailed Sinaloa Cartel kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman did not kidnap drug lord Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, the Guzman family's lawyer said on Wednesday, following reports Guzman's son had betrayed Zambada to the United States.

    Joaquin Guzman Lopez -- El Chapo's son -- and Zambada, one of the most consequential traffickers in Mexican history, were arrested last week by U.S. agents after the plane in which they were travelling landed at a small airfield in New Mexico.

    After the arrests, carried out without the knowledge of the Mexican government, speculation abounded as to whether the two had surrendered or Guzman Lopez had lured Zambada into a trap.

    "A kidnapping is out of the question," the Guzman family lawyer, Jose Luis Gonzalez, told Radio Formula.

    "No, no. Los Chapitos abide by their father's rules and they followed the usual policy," he said, when asked whether Guzman Lopez may have betrayed the 76-year-old Zambada, who co-founded the legendary Sinaloa Cartel alongside his father.

    El Chapo's four sons, known as "Los Chapitos," inherited their father's faction of the cartel.

    Reuters reached out to Gonzalez but was unable to get an immediate comment.

    His account contradicts Zambada's lawyer, Frank Perez, who said on Saturday that Guzman Lopez "kidnapped" his client.

    Perez said Guzman Lopez and six men in military uniforms ambushed Zambada near the Sinaloa state capital of Culiacan and forced him onto a plane to the United States against his will.

    Both Guzman Lopez and Zambada have pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking charges in U.S. courts.

    The Guzman family lawyer said the men's surrender was voluntary and followed about four years of negotiations with U.S. authorities.

    (Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz; Writing by Adriana Barrera and Sarah Morland; Editing by Tom Hogue)

