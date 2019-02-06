NEW YORK -- Jurors ended a third day of deliberations without reaching a verdict at the U.S. trial of the notorious Mexican drug lord known as El Chapo.

The panel went home for the day Wednesday with plans to return Thursday to continue deciding the fate of Joaquin Guzman.

The jurors sent a note Wednesday asking for transcripts of the testimony of three admitted narcos who testified against Guzman. The defence says the government co-operators are making him a scapegoat for their own crimes.

The 61-year-old Guzman attained near-mythical status by escaping jail twice in Mexico. He was recaptured and sent in 2017 to the United States, where he has been held in solitary confinement ever since.

He could get life in prison if convicted on multiple drug-trafficking charges.