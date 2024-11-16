World

    • Eight killed and 17 injured in mass stabbing in eastern China

    A Chinese flag flies outside of the Secondary Intermediate People's Court of Tianjin northeastern China's Tianjin municipality, Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) A Chinese flag flies outside of the Secondary Intermediate People's Court of Tianjin northeastern China's Tianjin municipality, Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
    Eight people were killed and 17 others injured in a stabbing attack on a college campus in the eastern Chinese city of Yixing on Saturday, police say.

    “Around 6:30 p.m. on November 16, 2024, a stabbing incident that resulted in casualties occurred at Wuxi Vocational Institute of Arts and Technology in Yixing city, causing 8 deaths and injuring another 17, The suspect was apprehended on the scene,” according to a police statement.

    The statement said that the suspect was a recent graduate and was motivated by “failing [an] exam, not receiving a graduation certificate, and dissatisfaction with internship compensation.” An investigation is ongoing.

    The attack is the latest mass casualty incident to hit China.

    Last Monday, 35 people were killed after a car plowed into pedestrians who were exercising in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai, injuring over 40 people. As news of the attack spread, censors swooped in to take down online videos of the attack and moderate social media discussions

    In October, police arrested a 50-year-old man after a stabbing attack near an elementary school in Beijing injured five people, including three children.

    In September, three people were killed and 15 others injured in a knife attack at a suburban supermarket in Shanghai.

    Also in September, a bus crashed into a crowd of students and parents outside a school in Tai’an city in Shandong province, killing 11 people and injuring 13 others. Chinese authorities did not reveal whether it was accidental or deliberate.

    This is a developing story and will be updated.

