Egyptian journalist briefly detained following mysterious plane coverage, his employer says

CAIRO -

Egyptian authorities briefly detained a journalist working for a fact-checking platform following its coverage of a plane that was seized in Zambia along with its cargo after making a stop in Cairo.

The platform, Matsda2sh, or Don't Believe, said security forces arrested Karim Asaad early Saturday from his home in al-Shorouk neighbourhood in eastern Cairo.

The platform accused security forces of assaulting Asaad's wife and threatening their child while detaining the journalist. Asaad's whereabouts remained unknown, it added.

The platform said security forces asked Asaad about its extensive coverage of a mysterious plane intercepted in Zambia earlier this month after making a stop in Cairo.