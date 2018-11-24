Egypt unveils ancient pharaonic tomb found in Luxor
An Egyptian archaeologist works on restoring sarcophagi inside a tomb at al-Assassif Necropolis, in Luxor, 700km south of Cairo, Egypt, 24 November 2018. EPA/KHALED ELFIQI
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, November 24, 2018 8:24AM EST
CAIRO - Egypt says archeologists have found a pharaonic tomb in Luxor housing the mummies of a priest and his wife from the 13th century B.C.
Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Anani said Saturday the tomb contains decorative sarcophagi, a thousand statuettes, as well as other treasures.
The tomb, which is on the West Bank of the Nile near the Valley of the Kings, also contains several colorful paintings of pharaonic royalty.
Egypt has been whipping up publicity for new historical discoveries in the hope of reviving its tourism sector, which is still recovering from the turmoil following the 2011 uprising that toppled longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak.