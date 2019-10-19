Egypt reveals details of 30 ancient coffins found in Luxor
This photo provided by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities shows recently discovered ancient colored coffins with inscriptions and paintings, in the southern city of Luxor, Egypt, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. The ministry said archeologists found at least 20 wooden coffins in the Asasif Necropolis, describing it as one of the “biggest and most important” discoveries in recent years. (Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, October 19, 2019
LUXOR, Egypt -- Egypt's antiquities authority has revealed the details of 30 ancient wooden coffins recently discovered in the southern city of Luxor.
Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, told reporters Saturday that the coffins, with inscriptions and paintings, were found in the Asasif Necropolis on the River Nile's west bank near Luxor.
He says the coffins were for men, women and children from the 22nd dynasty (945 B.C. 715 B.C.), and had been collected and hidden by a priest for fear of being looted.
He says the coffins were in two layers, with the ones on top across those below.
Egypt has sought publicity for its archaeological discoveries in the hopes of reviving its tourism sector, which was badly hit by the turmoil following the 2011 uprising.
