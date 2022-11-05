Egypt faces criticism over crackdown on activists ahead of COP27 climate summit

Egypt is facing a barrage of criticism over what rights group say is a crackdown on protests and activists, as it prepares to host the COP27 climate summit, and pictured, view of a COP27 sign in Egypt's Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, taken on October 22. (Sayed Sheasha/Reuters) Egypt is facing a barrage of criticism over what rights group say is a crackdown on protests and activists, as it prepares to host the COP27 climate summit, and pictured, view of a COP27 sign in Egypt's Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, taken on October 22. (Sayed Sheasha/Reuters)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social