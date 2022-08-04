Efforts intensify to reach 10 trapped coal miners in Mexico

A cave-in at a coal mine in the town of Sabinas in the border state of Coahuila, Mexico, trapped nine miners Wednesday. A cave-in at a coal mine in the town of Sabinas in the border state of Coahuila, Mexico, trapped nine miners Wednesday.

WATCH LIVE | WNBA's Brittney Griner convicted at Russian drug trial, sentenced to 9 years

U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was convicted Thursday in Russia of drug possession and sentenced to nine years in prison following a politically charged trial that came amid soaring tensions between Moscow and Washington over Ukraine and could lead to a high-stakes prisoner exchange between the two world powers.

Brittney Griner prior to a hearing in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, on Aug. 2, 2022. (Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP)

Canadian troops heading to UK to train Ukrainian forces

Canada is sending military trainers to the United Kingdom to help teach Ukrainians how to fight invading Russian forces. Defence Minister Anita Anand announced the plan on Thursday, saying up to 225 Canadian Armed Forces members will eventually be based in Britain for an initial period of four months

Three key takeaways from the three-person Conservative leadership debate

On Wednesday night in Ottawa, three of the five Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidates took part in the third and final official debate of the 2022 race. Candidates Scott Aitchison, Roman Baber and Jean Charest delved into some of the top issues of the campaign. CTVNews.ca has the main takeaways from tonight's discussion.

  • Mickelson, others sue PGA Tour over LIV Golf suspensions

    Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and nine other players who defected to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf filed an antitrust lawsuit Wednesday against the PGA Tour, the first step in a legal fight that could define the boundaries of where players can compete.

