Eerie video shows 80,000 chickens living amid rubble after tornado wrecks Mississippi farm

You would probably expect more chaos after a tornado destroyed this Louin, Miss., poultry farm on Sunday, but the surviving chickens just stayed put in the middle of the rubble.

Aerial video of the aftermath of the tornado shows what's left of the large poultry farm while chickens are fluttering in place or walking to find shade.

Christian M Chevres Nevarez, who captured the video, says more than 1,000 chickens died and that more than 80,000 surviving chickens were left unsheltered.

According to the National Weather Service in Jackson, Miss., five tornado paths were identified from Sunday night and Monday morning storms.

The tornado that hit Louin got an EF-3 rating with peak winds of 240 km/h. One person died and 25 others were injured.