Two of the world’s most famous redheads are joining forces for mental health awareness.

Prince Harry and pop star Ed Sheeran teased a World Mental Health Day collaboration on the Instagram account for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Wednesday.

In the short clip, Sheeran rings a doorbell and Harry answers the door. “It’s like looking in the mirror,” the royal jokes. “Do you mind if I bring the camera in?” the singer asks, and Harry beckons: “Yeah, of course, come on in.” The clip cuts out there with no glimpse inside the home or of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

The post was captioned with the words “Coming soon…” and the hashtag “#WMHD,” an acronym for World Mental Health Day, which is on Thursday.

The “Shape of You” singer has taken part in mental health awareness campaigns in the past, including a concert fundraiser called Music 4 Mental Health in 2018. The royal has taken on mental health initiatives as one of his primary initiatives in recent years, launching the Heads Together campaign with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and speaking out on his own personal struggles. In 2020, he plans to release a documentary series on the subject with Oprah Winfrey.