Ecuadorians vote Sunday for president after a campaign dominated by demands for safety

Wearing a bulletproof vest, Christian Zurita, second from left, who replaces slain presidential candidate Fernando Villavencencio, gives a press conference in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. Villavicencio was shot and killed as he was leaving a campaign rally at a school in the Ecuadorian capital, less than two weeks before the Aug. 20 presidential snap election. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) Wearing a bulletproof vest, Christian Zurita, second from left, who replaces slain presidential candidate Fernando Villavencencio, gives a press conference in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. Villavicencio was shot and killed as he was leaving a campaign rally at a school in the Ecuadorian capital, less than two weeks before the Aug. 20 presidential snap election. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social