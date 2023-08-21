Ecuadorians reject oil drilling in the Amazon, ending operations in a protected area
Ecuadorians voted against drilling for oil in a protected area of the Amazon, an important decision that will require the state oil company to end its operations in a region that's home to isolated tribes and is a hotspot of biodiversity.
With over 90 per cent of the ballots counted by early Monday, around six in 10 Ecuadorians rejected the oil exploration in Block 43, situated within Yasuni National Park. The referendum took place along with the presidential election, which will be decided in a runoff between leftist candidate Luisa Gonzalez and right-wing contender Daniel Noboa. The country is experiencing political turmoil following the assassination of one of the candidates, Fernando Villavicencio.
Yasuni National Park is inhabited by the Tagaeri and Taromenani, who live in voluntary isolation, and other Indigenous groups. In 1989, it was designated, along with neighbouring areas, a world biosphere reserve by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, also known as UNESCO. Encompassing a surface area of around 1 million hectares (2.5 million acres), the area boasts 610 species of birds, 139 species of amphibians and 121 species of reptiles. At least three species are endemic.
"Ecuadorians have come together for this cause to provide a life opportunity for our Indigenous brothers and sisters and also to show the entire world, amidst these challenging times of climate change, that we stand in support of the rainforest," Nemo Guiquita, a leader of the Waorani tribe, told The Associated Press in a phone interview.
The referendum is the result of a long and winding process. It started in 2007, when then-President Rafael Correa announced that Ecuador would refrain from oil exploration in Block 43 if rich nations compensated the poverty-stricken country. This was to be accomplished through establishment of a US$3.6 billion fund, equal to 50 per cent of the projected revenue from the block.
However, the fund drew in only a small fraction of the intended amount. As a result, in August 2013, Correa declared Ecuador's intention to proceed with oil exploration in the block. In response, Indigenous and environmentalist movements initiated a campaign under the banner of the Yasunidos movement, seeking to amass signatures for the referendum. After almost one decade of legal battles and bureaucratic hurdles, the Supreme Court ruled in May that the measure must be incorporated into this year's election.
The outcome represents a significant blow to Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso who advocated for oil drilling, asserting that its revenues are crucial to the country's economy. State oil company Petroecuador, which currently produces almost 60,000 barrels a day in Yasuni, will be required to dismantle its operations in the coming months.
The South American country started exploring oil on a large scale in the Amazon in the 1970s when it became an Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries member --membership it withdrew in 2020. For decades, oil has been Ecuador's main export. In 2022, it represented 35.5 per cent of total exports, according to the country's Central Bank. Block 43 alone contributes US$1.2 billion annually to the federal budget.
In a statement Monday, Petroecuador said it would await the conclusion of the ballot counting before commenting on the referendum. The company added that it would comply with the decision of the Ecuadorian people.
The referendum applies only to Block 43. Within the Amazon region, oil production extends to other sections of Yasuni park and into Indigenous territories. Accidents are commonplace, mostly through oil spills into the rivers.
"It's not that we're going to feel relieved. We can breathe a moment of calm, we're happy, but there are many more oil wells in Waorani territory causing harm," says Indigenous leader Guiquita. "We hope that with this public consultation, there will be a path marked by the fact that the decision belongs to the people and that we can remove all those who are extracting oil and polluting our land."
------
Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP's climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Correction
A previous version of this story was corrected to reflect the referendum was on oil exploration in Block 43, not 44.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LATEST UPDATES | Military deploys 350 soldiers to Northwest Territories, update expected on situation in Yellowknife
Fires continue to burn close to several communities in the Northwest Territories where evacuation orders remain in effect. Here are the latest updates for the affected communities.
How the remnants of post-tropical storm Hilary will affect Canada
The remnants of post-tropical storm Hilary are making their way up north and are expected to affect Canada's western region this week.
Trudeau says he is 'moving forward' with interference inquiry, Poilievre says PM's holding it back
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau insists that despite months of delay, his government is 'moving forward' with a foreign interference inquiry, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is accusing him of standing in the way.
Meta putting profit ahead of safety by blocking wildfire news, says Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday criticized Meta for blocking domestic news from its platforms, saying the Facebook-parent was prioritizing profit over safety as devastating wildfires force tens of thousands to evacuate their homes.
B.C.'s premier urges Meta to allow news sharing in B.C. amid wildfire crisis
Premier David Eby is calling on the social media company Meta to reverse its decision to block Canadian news from being shared online in British Columbia, saying it feels like it is holding the province "ransom" in its ongoing spat with Ottawa.
Live updates: B.C. firefighters battle to protect communities
A state of emergency remains in place Monday across British Columbia, where raging wildfires have left tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders or alerts. Here are the latest developments in firefighters' ongoing battle to protect people and property.
PM Trudeau says he's focused on moving forward post-separation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's grateful for the kind messages he's received from Canadians and is focused on moving forward, following the news that he and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau have signed a legal separation agreement.
Trial scheduled for armourer in fatal shooting of cinematographer by Alec Baldwin
A New Mexico judge has set a 2024 starting date for the trial of movie armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal on the set of a Western film.
Price matching is like a game in Canada. Here's how to play
Costly groceries are forcing some to take extra time to price match and use coupons. Here's how they do it.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | At least 50 buildings burned by wildfire in West Kelowna, B.C., officials say
West Kelowna's fire chief says at least 50 structures have been lost or damaged due to the McDougall Creek fire burning on both sides of Lake Okanagan.
-
Live updates: B.C. firefighters battle to protect communities
A state of emergency remains in place Monday across British Columbia, where raging wildfires have left tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders or alerts. Here are the latest developments in firefighters' ongoing battle to protect people and property.
-
LATEST UPDATES
LATEST UPDATES | Military deploys 350 soldiers to Northwest Territories, update expected on situation in Yellowknife
Fires continue to burn close to several communities in the Northwest Territories where evacuation orders remain in effect. Here are the latest updates for the affected communities.
-
Food donations to the Ottawa Food Bank are so low they had to cancel volunteer sorting shifts
The Ottawa Food Bank says the amount of food donations it has received in recent weeks has been so low that it has had to cancel volunteer sorting shifts. There simply isn't enough food to sort.
-
Lawyers barred from practising in Manitoba after judge followed during COVID-19 trial
The Law Society of Manitoba has barred two lawyers from practising in the province and ordered them to pay $5,000 after it received complaints they hired a private investigator to surveil a judge who was hearing a case involving COVID-19 public health orders.
-
Metro Vancouver remains under air quality advisory, smoky conditions help Kelowna fire fight
As Metro Vancouver is being warned about the risk of particulates in the air from wildfire smoke, those battling blazes in the central Okanagan say the smoke is helping their cause.
World
-
U.K. police to take no action after investigation into cash-for-honours allegation at king's charity
London police said Monday they would take no action on allegations that people associated with one of King Charles III's charities offered to help a Saudi billionaire secure a knighthood and British citizenship in return for donations.
-
Chicago-area woman charged with emailing threats to shoot Trump and his son
Federal agents arrested a Chicago-area woman Monday on a complaint accusing her of sending emails threatening to shoot former President Donald Trump and his son Barron, according to federal prosecutors and a newly unsealed criminal complaint.
-
A decade after a sarin gas attack in a Damascus suburb, Syrian survivors lose hope for justice
One summer night a decade ago, the al-Shami family was woken up by a roaring sound or rockets but it wasn't followed by the usual explosions. Instead, the family members started having difficulty breathing.
-
British nurse Lucy Letby imprisoned for life for the murders of 7 babies, attempted murders of 6
A former neonatal nurse convicted of murdering seven babies in her care and trying to kill six others at a hospital in northern England was sentenced Monday to life in prison with no chance of release by a judge who highlighted "the cruelty and calculation" of her actions.
-
Dentist convicted of killing wife on African safari set to be sentenced to life in prison
A wealthy dentist convicted of killing his wife at the end of an African safari in Zambia is expected to be sentenced to life in prison Monday for a murder prosecutors say capped off a lifetime 'spent seeking domination and control over others through wealth and power.'
-
Son of banana tycoon pulls off upset in Ecuador and advances to presidential run-off
An heir to a fortune built on Ecuador's main crop of bananas has pulled off an upset by advancing to the country's presidential run-off election in which he will face an ally of a convicted former president who remains an influential figure in the South American country.
Politics
-
Feds to consider caps on int'l study permits as housing crisis grows: Fraser
Canada is looking to crack down on unscrupulous schools that are cashing in on the big bucks of international student tuition fees without putting any thought into where those students are going to live, Housing Minister Sean Fraser said Monday.
-
PM Trudeau says he's focused on moving forward post-separation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's grateful for the kind messages he's received from Canadians and is focused on moving forward, following the news that he and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau have signed a legal separation agreement.
-
Meta putting profit ahead of safety by blocking wildfire news, says Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday criticized Meta for blocking domestic news from its platforms, saying the Facebook-parent was prioritizing profit over safety as devastating wildfires force tens of thousands to evacuate their homes.
Health
-
Long Covid symptoms create a greater burden of disability than heart disease or cancer, new study shows
People who survived Covid-19 early in the pandemic, before there were vaccines, continued to be at higher risk for a slew of health problems for up to two years after they got over their initial infections, a new study finds, and that was especially true if they were hospitalized.
-
Ozempic shortage expected in Canada: manufacturer
A shortage of diabetes drug Ozempic that is used off-label for weight loss is expected in Canada, the manufacturer says.
-
Screen time linked with developmental delays in toddlerhood, study finds
Handing your baby a phone or tablet to play with may seem like a harmless solution when you're busy, but it could quickly affect their development, a new study has found.
Sci-Tech
-
Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft crashes into the moon, ending its bid to reach the lunar south pole
Russia's robot lander the Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the moon after it had spun into uncontrolled orbit, the country's space agency Roscosmos reported on Sunday.
-
AI-generated art cannot receive copyrights, U.S. court says
A work of art created by artificial intelligence without any human input cannot be copyrighted under United States law, a U.S. court in Washington, D.C., has ruled.
-
Russian space agency chief blames decades of inactivity for Luna-25 lander's crash on the moon
The head of Russia's space agency said Monday that the Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the moon after its engines failed to shut down correctly, and he blamed the country's decades-long pause in lunar exploration for the mishap.
Entertainment
-
Queer community alleges Budweiser Gardens' security gender policed washrooms during RuPaul's Drag Race event
Budweiser Gardens is under fire after attendees claimed the venue's contracted security gender policed the bathrooms during a RuPaul's Drag Race show in London, Ont.
-
Trial scheduled for armourer in fatal shooting of cinematographer by Alec Baldwin
A New Mexico judge has set a 2024 starting date for the trial of movie armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal on the set of a Western film.
-
Ron Cephas-Jones, 'This Is Us' actor who won 2 Emmys, dies at 66
Ron Cephas Jones, a veteran stage actor who won two Emmy Awards for his role as as a long-lost father who finds redemption on the NBC television drama series "This Is Us," has died at age 66, a representative said Saturday.
Business
-
Group calls for Facebook, Instagram boycott on Aug. 23 and 24
An advocacy group is calling on Canadians to boycott Facebook and Instagram later this week.
-
Canada's main stock index posts small loss Monday, U.S. stocks mixed amid tech gains
Canada's main stock index posted a small loss Monday amid broad-based weakness, while U.S. markets were mixed as the tech-focused Nasdaq gained almost 1.6 per cent.
-
Global food security is at crossroads as rice shortages and surging prices hit the most vulnerable
Global food security is already under threat since Russia halted an agreement allowing Ukraine to export wheat and the El Nino weather phenomenon hampers rice production. Now, rice prices are soaring -- Vietnam's rice export prices, for instance, have reached a 15-year high -- putting the most vulnerable people in some of the poorest nations at risk.
Lifestyle
-
Price matching is like a game in Canada. Here's how to play
Costly groceries are forcing some to take extra time to price match and use coupons. Here's how they do it.
-
Millions of old analogue photos are sitting in storage. Digitizing them can unlock countless memories
Giving analogue photos new digital life can resurface long-buried memories and make them feel fresh. It can bring back the roar of the water in old vacation snapshots, resurrect long-gone relatives in their prime and rekindle the warmth of a childhood pet's unconditional love.
-
Budgeting important part of RESP spending plan as students head to school
Parents across the country are getting ready to tap into registered education savings plans to help pay for their children's post-secondary schooling this fall.
Sports
-
Angry reaction after Spanish soccer leader kissed a Women's World Cup star on the mouth
The leader of Spain's soccer federation marred the country's Women's World Cup victory after kissing a player on the lips during the medal ceremony, drawing criticism for inappropriate conduct in a sport that has struggled to overcome sexism.
-
Canadian women's rugby team qualifies for Paris Olympics, men's team faces another qualifier
Canada's women's rugby sevens team is going to next summer's Olympic Games in Paris, but the men's team will have to continue trying to qualify.
-
Olga Carmona scored in Spain's 1-0 Women's World Cup win. Then she learned her father had died
Olga Carmona, whose goal won the Women's World Cup for Spain on Sunday, learned after the final of her father's death, the Spanish soccer federation said.
Autos
-
Nissan recalling more than 236,000 cars in the U.S. to fix problem that can cause loss of steering control
Nissan is recalling more than 236,000 small cars in the U.S. because the tie rods in front suspension can bend and break, possibly causing drivers to lose steering control.
-
This twisted hunk of metal that used to be a Ferrari just sold for nearly US$2 million. Here's why
A hulk of dented, torn and scorched metal that was, decades ago, a Ferrari race car just sold at an RM Sotheby’s auction in California for $1.9 million.
-
Access to electric vehicle charging getting better but not quickly enough
If you live in Montreal or Vancouver and own an electric car, finding somewhere to charge it is likely as easy as a quick search of an app. If you live almost anywhere else in Canada, the struggle to find a charging station is real.