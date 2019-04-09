Ecuador reminds Assange embassy stay can't be permanent
A demonstrator holds up a 'Free Assange' placard outside the front entrance of the Ecuadorian Embassy where Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has been holed out since 2012, in London, Friday, April 5, 2019. A senior Ecuadorian official said no decision has been made to expel Julian Assange from the country's London embassy despite tweets from Wikileaks that sources had told it he could be kicked out within "hours to days" on Friday. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, April 9, 2019 4:26PM EDT
QUITO, Ecuador - Ecuador is reminding WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange once again that he can't stay indefinitely in the nation's London embassy.
Foreign Minister Jose Valencia told Teleamazonas Tuesday that a permanent stay wouldn't be good for Assange's "state of mind, his health."
He said that if Assange were to appear before the British justice system he'd be guaranteed a fair trial and right to a defence.
London's Metropolitan Police force said last week that officers would be obliged to execute an active warrant for Assange's arrest if he were to leave.
Assange also fears the possibility of extradition to the U.S. for publishing thousands of classified military and diplomatic cables through WikiLeaks.
Assange has lived in Ecuador's embassy for over six years and relations with his host country have grown increasingly tense.