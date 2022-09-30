East Timor's Catholics rally behind accused Nobel bishop

Bishop Carlos Ximenes Belo of East Timor, sings along with participants at the National Catholic Gathering for Jubilee Justice held on the UCLA Campus in Los Angeles, on July 17, 1999. (AP Photo/Neil Jacobs, File) Bishop Carlos Ximenes Belo of East Timor, sings along with participants at the National Catholic Gathering for Jubilee Justice held on the UCLA Campus in Los Angeles, on July 17, 1999. (AP Photo/Neil Jacobs, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Putin declares Ukrainian regions part of Russia, defies West

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties Friday to annex occupied areas of Ukraine and said he would use 'all available means' to protect the territory that Ukrainian and Western officials said Russia was claiming illegitimately and in violation of international law.

Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida

A revived Hurricane Ian set its sights on South Carolina's coast Friday and the historic city of Charleston, with forecasters predicting a storm surge and floods after the megastorm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and left people trapped in their homes.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social