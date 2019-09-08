

The Associated Press





BEIJING -- A moderate earthquake struck China's mountainous southwest on Sunday, killing at least one person and injuring 63.

The magnitude 5.4 quake struck Neijiang, a city in Sichuan province, at 6:42 a.m., the government earthquake monitor reported.

At least 132 houses collapsed and more than 5,000 were damaged, according to a city government statement. It said 2,417 people were relocated.

More than 100 members of the paramilitary People's Armed Police were sent to the area for rescue work, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

Earthquakes occur frequently in the area, which lies on the eastern slope of the Tibetan plateau.