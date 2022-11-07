Early voters in Georgia show up in record numbers amid voting challenges

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Dems, GOP make urgent final pitches as U.S. election season wraps

Coast to coast, candidates and big-name backers made final appeals to voters Monday in the last hours of a fraught U.S. midterm election season, with Republicans excited about the prospect of winning back Congress from Democrats even as President Joe Biden predicted his party would 'surprise the living devil out of a lot of people.'

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social