Early vote count for Guatemala's presidential election indicates second round ahead
Preliminary results in Guatemala's presidential election pointed to the likelihood of a second round of voting and narrowed the field considerably early Monday from nearly two dozen contenders to the two candidates leading for spots in the Aug. 20 runoff.
With 97 per cent of the votes counted early Monday, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal reported that former first lady Sandra Torres for the conservative UNE party had captured 15.6 per cent of the vote and Bernardo Arevalo for the leftist Seed Movement had 11.8 per cent. In a more distant third, was Miguel Conde of the ruling VAMOS party with 7.8 per cent
That is far from the 50 per cent threshold needed to win in the first round. A cluster of other candidates hovered between six per cent and seven per cent of the votes. Invalid ballots from a frustrated electorate led all the candidates with nearly all ballots tallied.
Gabriel Aguilera, a magistrate on the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, said before dawn Monday that while not definitive, the trend showed that "we have three parties leading." The tribunal scheduled another news conference for later Monday morning.
Torres, watching the results from a downtown hotel conference room, told reporters that regardless of her opponent, she was ready for the runoff and "God willing, to be Guatemala's first woman president." She recognized the high number of invalid ballots and said it indicated the citizens' lack of confidence in the process.
But the real surprise was the Seed Movement, whose candidate Arevalo conceded the early returns surprised him too. At the central voting computation center, Arevalo said he would take the faith that voters showed in him on Sunday and use it "to pull the country out of the swamp" if elected.
"The results are the exhaustion of the people with the traditional political class," Arevalo said.
The vote came amid Guatemala's worrisome drift toward authoritarianism. Voters worried about security, education and jobs hoped that even if the next president didn't represent the change element they hoped for, he or she would at least recognize the importance of the country's institutions and halt the erosion that occurred under President Alejandro Giammattei.
In four years, Guatemala went from an aggressive pursuit of networks of corrupt actors to a relentless persecution of the very prosecutors and judges who propelled it. More than two dozen justice figures have fled the country.
With them in exile, the government then turned its sights to other critical voices, including the media. Earlier this month, a tribunal sentenced newspaper founder Jose Ruben Zamora to six years in prison for money laundering, in what press freedom groups decried as Giammattei silencing a prominent critic.
As the presidential campaign got underway earlier this year, electoral authorities and courts kept three prominent candidates -- from the left and right, but all promising to disrupt the status quo -- off the ballot.
Barred from participating, they called for their supporters to cast null ballots.
"It's the democratic way of rejecting the system," said Roberto Arzu, who briefly ran a conservative law-and-order campaign before authorities ruled him ineligible for allegedly starting his campaign prematurely.
He said he told visiting foreign election observers that it was nice of them to come watch the vote count, but that "the fraud has already been committed."
Other popular excluded candidates were leftist Thelma Cabrera from the Indigenous Mam people and Carlos Pineda, a conservative populist running an outsider campaign and leading in the polls until his candidacy was canceled a month before the vote.
The stronger-than-expected showing by the Seed Movement -- a leftist party whose presidential candidate Arevalo hadn't been among leading candidates in the most recent polls -- was the perhaps the biggest shock. Arevalo is the son of Juan Jose Arevalo, one of only two leftist presidents in Guatemala's democratic era.
Edgar Gutierrez, a political analyst and former foreign affairs minister for Guatemala, said before the vote that some of those most likely to advance to a second round would promise at least a modicum of improvement over Giammattei.
"This time the problem is to rescue the rule of law and reconstruct institutions, because if we don't do this, you won't be able to address all of the underlying problems," Gutierrez said.
The problem isn't isolated to Guatemala in Central America.
Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has gone to extremes to quash all opposition, first terrorizing with his security forces, persecuting enemies through targeted legislation, then jailing and exiling any critical voices.
El Salvador's president, Nayib Bukele, is wildly popular at home, but has concentrated power in the congress and judiciary, weakening the system of checks and balances. More than a year after suspending some fundamental rights, the government has jailed more than 60,000 people accused of ties to the country's powerful street gangs.
In Honduras, a prominent government watchdog fled the country with her family this month, weeks after her organization published a report expressing concern that President Xiomara Castro has sprinkled relatives throughout the government in key positions.
"Everything that is happening in Central America is this, a disenchantment in democracy, the discrediting of democratic institutions par excellence," Gutierrez said. "So the people because of that are leaving Guatemala. They are emigrating because the democracy does not produce results."
AP videojournalists Fernanda Pesce and Santiago Billy contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia tries to project a sense of order after mercenary revolt but uncertainty still swirls
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu made his first public appearance since a mercenary uprising demanded his ouster, inspecting troops in Ukraine in a video released Monday aimed at projecting a sense of order after the country's most serious political crisis in decades.
Long-term smoke exposure may be associated with dying from a tumour: study
Amid some of the worst air quality to hit North America in decades, a new study has dug into the long-term health impacts of smoke exposure.
Shopify vows to fight CRA request to hand over records from more than 121,000 Canadian businesses
Shopify's CEO says the Canadian Revenue Agency is asking that the e-commerce company submit records of all of its Canadian stores from the last six years.
When wealthy adventurers take huge risks, who should foot the bill for rescue attempts?
In recent days, the massive hunt for a submersible vehicle lost during a north Atlantic descent to explore the wreckage of the Titanic has focused attention on the question of who should foot the bill when it comes to rescue efforts. That question is gaining attention as very wealthy travellers in search of singular adventures spend big to scale peaks, sail across oceans and blast off into space.
Celebration and protest erupts during Canada's largest Pride parade in Toronto
Bubbles filled the sky and cheers rang through the streets of Toronto on Sunday as thousands of colourfully-clad revelers at Canada's largest Pride parade voiced their support for a community facing rising levels of hate and intolerance.
Montreal Alouettes veteran Dahrran Diedrick dies at 44
Montreal Alouettes veteran Dahrran Diedrick has died at the age of 44. Diedrick had been battling cancer for several years, and complications related to his illness led to his death at the Toronto General Hospital shortly after 2 a.m., Saturday, while surrounded by family and friends.
Future of war in Ukraine uncertain following Russian revolt: expert
After a Russian military group defied President Vladimir Putin, there is uncertainty in what this means for the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Trudeau, Nordic leaders say Russian revolt an 'internal' affair, express concern
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined the leaders of Nordic countries today in expressing concern over the potential effects of this weekend's short-lived uprising in Russia.
The polls are open and Toronto will elect a new mayor today. Here's what to know
From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., eligible Toronto residents can cast their votes for which of the 102 mayoral candidates they want to see at the helm of city hall.
Canada
-
The polls are open and Toronto will elect a new mayor today. Here's what to know
From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., eligible Toronto residents can cast their votes for which of the 102 mayoral candidates they want to see at the helm of city hall.
-
Thunderstorm and smog warnings in effect in Montreal and other regions of Quebec
Two weather alerts are in effect in Montreal first thing Monday morning. Environment and Climate Change Canada continued its smog alert for Montreal and the surrounding area and also issued a special weather statement for thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday.
-
New Canadian guidelines to define death based on the brain
Canada now has new clinical guidelines to provide a clear definition of death for physicians and nurses, and it's all based on the brain.
-
B.C. NDP win both byelections, keep seats on Island and Vancouver
British Columbia's New Democrats posted victories in byelections on southern Vancouver Island and downtown Vancouver Saturday, keeping two seats held earlier this year by a former premier and a cabinet minister.
-
Celebration and protest erupts during Canada's largest Pride parade in Toronto
Bubbles filled the sky and cheers rang through the streets of Toronto on Sunday as thousands of colourfully-clad revelers at Canada's largest Pride parade voiced their support for a community facing rising levels of hate and intolerance.
-
'The classic David and Goliath story': Pig versus bear stand-off caught on camera
A heroic pig named Barbie Q defended her fellow farm animals from a bear, an act her owner says is an inspiration.
World
-
Early vote count for Guatemala's presidential election indicates second round ahead
Preliminary results in Guatemala's presidential election pointed to the likelihood of a second round of voting and narrowed the field considerably early Monday from nearly two dozen contenders to the two candidates leading for spots in the Aug. 20 runoff.
-
Haruki Murakami pleads for keeping Tokyo park and baseball stadium that inspired his writing
The plan approved earlier this year by Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike to put skyscrapers and new stadiums in the heart of the Jingu Gaien green district has become increasingly controversial.
-
Future of war in Ukraine uncertain following Russian revolt: expert
After a Russian military group defied President Vladimir Putin, there is uncertainty in what this means for the ongoing war in Ukraine.
-
Russia tries to project a sense of order after mercenary revolt but uncertainty still swirls
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu made his first public appearance since a mercenary uprising demanded his ouster, inspecting troops in Ukraine in a video released Monday aimed at projecting a sense of order after the country's most serious political crisis in decades.
-
Thousands of North Koreans march in anti-U.S. rallies as country marks Korean War anniversary
Tens of thousands of North Koreans marched in anti-U.S. rallies over the weekend, pledging 'merciless' revenge against 'U.S. imperialists,' as the country marked the 73rd anniversary of the start of the Korean War, state media said Monday.
-
H&M workers strike for higher pay across Spain, shutting down stores
Hundreds of retail workers on Monday walked off the job across Spain in a new round of strikes against the fashion giant H&M Group, extending a series of store closures in the middle of the summer sales season.
Politics
-
Trudeau, Nordic leaders say Russian revolt an 'internal' affair, express concern
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined the leaders of Nordic countries today in expressing concern over the potential effects of this weekend's short-lived uprising in Russia.
-
'We need to increase our influence': Joly wants to increase Canada's impact on the world stage
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada needs to bolster its influence on the world stage, especially in the face of a shifting global context, with the war in Ukraine, and a complex relationship with China.
-
Arctic and global security top agenda as Trudeau meets Nordic leaders in Iceland
Arctic security and Russia's invasion in Ukraine were top of mind as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in Iceland Sunday for a two-day summit with Nordic leaders.
Health
-
Long-term smoke exposure may be associated with dying from a tumour: study
Amid some of the worst air quality to hit North America in decades, a new study has dug into the long-term health impacts of smoke exposure.
-
Advocates urge collection of race-based data via health cards to address inequities
All Canadian jurisdictions should routinely collect data on racial and Indigenous identity to help address inequities in health care, and the best way to do that is during the health card application or renewal process, a group of experts says.
-
New Canadian guidelines to define death based on the brain
Canada now has new clinical guidelines to provide a clear definition of death for physicians and nurses, and it's all based on the brain.
Sci-Tech
-
'Water comes crashing in': The science behind the 'catastrophic implosion' that killed 5 on the Titan
Officials are saying the Titan submersible likely imploded under the pressure of the ocean. One expert explains how this is different from an explosion and what happened to the people on board.
-
Microsoft, U.S. regulators head to court over $69-billion deal that could reshape video gaming
Microsoft on Thursday will try to gain clearance to complete a $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard in a legal showdown with U.S. regulators that will reshape a pastime that's bigger than the movie and music industries combined.
-
Nearly half of U.S. honeybee colonies died last year. Struggling beekeepers stabilize population
America's honeybee hives just staggered through the second highest death rate on record, with beekeepers losing nearly half of their managed colonies, an annual bee survey found.
Entertainment
-
BET Awards delivering party-like celebration of 50 years of hip-hop and its many styles
A masked Lil Uzi Vert opened the 2023 BET Awards on a platform suspended from the ceiling and jumped into a pyrotechnic-filled kickoff performance before the show quickly turned into a celebration of hip-hop's early years.
-
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds among new investors backing F1 team Alpine in US $218 million deal
After soccer, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are setting their sights on Formula One. F1 team Alpine has secured a 200 million euro (US $218 million) investment from a group of investors that includes the actors.
-
LGBTQ2S+ Pride Month reaches its grand crescendo on city streets from New York to San Francisco
Thousands of effusive marchers danced to club music in New York City streets Sunday as bubbles and confetti rained down, and fellow revelers from Toronto to San Francisco cheered through Pride Month's grand crescendo.
Business
-
Mining companies betting on autonomous technology to make dangerous jobs safer
Forget about the canary in the coal mine -- experts say the day is coming when there won't even be a need for a human. Mining companies are already employing everything from driverless haul trucks to remote-controlled and robotic drilling machines to remove human labour from some of their most hazardous operations.
-
Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
Here are five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week.
-
Calgary-based Suncor Energy says it suffered a cyber security incident
A Canadian oil company is the latest to report it experienced a cyber security incident.
Lifestyle
-
'The classic David and Goliath story': Pig versus bear stand-off caught on camera
A heroic pig named Barbie Q defended her fellow farm animals from a bear, an act her owner says is an inspiration.
-
Cat makes 3-day journey from Manitoba; ends up at northern Ont. garden centre
A cat, ‘Toby,’ was found in between two pallets while the forklift was unloading a shipment from Manitoba.
-
These are the most popular Canadian cities on Instagram: report
A new report has unveiled the most Instagrammable cities in Canada, with Toronto taking the lead as the most popular city on Instagram, accumulating over 55 million hashtags.
Sports
-
Montreal Alouettes veteran Dahrran Diedrick dies at 44
Montreal Alouettes veteran Dahrran Diedrick has died at the age of 44. Diedrick had been battling cancer for several years, and complications related to his illness led to his death at the Toronto General Hospital shortly after 2 a.m., Saturday, while surrounded by family and friends.
-
Victor Wembanyama says he won't play for France's national team at this year's World Cup
The No. 1 draft pick told L’Equipe newspaper he won't play with his national basketball team at this year's World Cup in order to protect his still developing body, and will instead take that time to continue preparing for his rookie season with the San Antonio Spurs.
-
Springer's homer moves him up in record book and leads Blue Jays past Athletics 12-1
George Springer hit his 11th home run of the season and had a sacrifice fly to lead the Toronto Blue Jays past the Oakland Athletics 12-1 on Sunday.
Autos
-
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds among new investors backing F1 team Alpine in US $218 million deal
After soccer, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are setting their sights on Formula One. F1 team Alpine has secured a 200 million euro (US $218 million) investment from a group of investors that includes the actors.
-
Alberta's fuel tax relief extended to Dec. 31
Albertans will enjoy cheaper fuel costs for a little while longer, Premier Danielle Smith confirmed on Monday.
-
Telus and Aussie EV charger Jolt to build up to 5,000 charging stations across Canada
Telus has signed a partnership with an Australian electric vehicle charging company, announcing plans to install up to 5,000 EV charging stations across Canada.