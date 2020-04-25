MEXICO CITY -- The earliest tropical cyclone on record has formed in the eastern North Pacific, far off the coast of Mexico.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression One-E had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) on Saturday.

It's not forecast to grow into a named tropical storm before weakening, but forecasters said that "cannot be ruled out."

The storm was expected to fade to a remnant low by Sunday night. The Hurricane Center said it is the earliest formation of tropical cyclone in the eastern North Pacific since the satellite era began in 1966.