Dwindling fuel supplies for Gaza's hospital generators put premature babies in incubators at risk: doctors
A premature baby squirms inside a glass incubator in the neonatal ward of al-Aqsa Hospital in the central Gaza Strip. He cries out as intravenous lines are connected to his tiny body. A ventilator helps him breathe as a catheter delivers medication and monitors flash his fragile vital signs.
His life hinges on the constant flow of electricity, which is in danger of running out imminently unless the hospital can get more fuel for its generators. Once the generators stop, hospital director Iyad Abu Zahar fears that the babies in the ward, unable to breathe on their own, will perish.
"The responsibility on us is huge," he said.
Doctors treating premature babies across Gaza are grappling with similar fears. At least 130 premature babies are at "grave risk" across six neonatal units, aid workers said. The dangerous fuel shortages are caused by the Israeli blockade of Gaza, which started -- along with airstrikes -- after Hamas militants attacked Israeli towns on Oct. 7.
At least 50,000 pregnant women in Gaza are unable to access essential health services, and some 5,500 are due to give birth in the coming month, according to the World Health Organization.
At least seven of the almost 30 hospitals have been forced to shut down due to damage from relentless Israeli strikes and lack of power, water and other supplies. Doctors in the remaining hospitals said they are on the brink. The UN agency for Palestinian refugees said Sunday it has enough fuel to last three days to serve critical needs.
"The world cannot simply look on as these babies are killed by the siege on Gaza ... A failure to act is to sentence these babies to death," said Melanie Ward, chief executive of the Medical Aid for Palestinians aid group.
None of the 20 aid trucks that crossed into Gaza on Saturday, the first since the siege was imposed, contained fuel, amid Israeli fears it will end up in Hamas' hands. Limited fuel supplies inside Gaza were being sent to hospital generators.
Seven tankers took fuel from a UN depot on the Gaza side of the border, but it was unclear if any of that was destined for the hospitals.
But will eventually run out if more is not permitted to enter.
Tarik Jasarevic, a WHO spokesman, said 150,000 litters (40,000 gallons) of fuel are required to offer basic services in Gaza's five main hospitals.
Abu Zahar worries about how long his facility can hold out.
"If the generator stops, which we are expecting in the coming few hours due to the heavy demands of different departments in the hospital, the incubators in the intensive care unit will be in a very critical situation," he said.
Guillemette Thomas, medical coordinator for Doctors Without Borders in the Palestinian territories, said some of the babies could die within hours, and others in a couple of days, if they don't receive the special care and medication they urgently need.
"It's sure that these babies are in danger," she told The Associated Press. "It's a real emergency to take care of these babies, as it is an emergency to take care of the population of Gaza who are suffering from these bombings since the past two weeks."
The hospital must care for patients in northern and central Gaza since several hospitals shut down, he said, forcing it to more than double its patient capacity. That also puts a strain on the limited electricity.
Nesma al-Haj brought her newborn daughter to the hospital from Nuseirat, where she was recently displaced from northern Gaza, after she suffered from oxygen deprivation and extreme pain, she said.
The baby girl was born three days ago but soon developed complications. "The hospital is lacking in supplies," she said, speaking from al-Aqsa. "We are afraid that if the situation gets worse, there won't be any medicine left to treat our kids."
The problems are exacerbated by the dirty water many have been forced to use since Israel cut off the water supply. Abu Zahar says mothers are mixing baby formula with the contaminated water to feed their infants. It has contributed to the rise in critical cases in the ward.
In the al-Awda Hospital, a private facility in northern Jabalia, up to 50 babies are born almost every day, said hospital director Ahmed Muhanna. The hospital received an evacuation order from the Israeli military, but continued to work.
"The situation is tragic in every sense of the word," he said. "We have recorded a large deficit in emergency medicines and anaesthetic," as well as other medical supplies.
To ration dwindling supplies, Muhanna said all scheduled operations were stopped and the hospital devoted all its resources to emergencies and childbirths. Complex neo-natal cases are sent to al-Aqsa.
Al-Awda has enough fuel to last four days at most, Muhanna said. "We have appealed to many international institutions, the World Health Organization, to supply hospitals with fuel, but to no avail so far," he said.
Thomas said women have already given birth in UN-run schools where tens of thousands of displaced people have sought shelter.
"These women are in danger, and the babies are in danger right now," she said. "That's a really critical situation."
--------
Magdy reported from Cairo. Kullab reported from Baghdad.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Israel strikes across Gaza after allowing another small aid convoy into the besieged enclave
Israeli warplanes struck targets across Gaza early Monday, including in areas where Palestinian civilians have been told to seek refuge, after another small aid shipment was allowed into the besieged Hamas-ruled territory.
Alberta allowed to leave CPP, but would be a 'one-way ticket': employment minister
Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says while Alberta is legally allowed to withdraw from the Canada Pension Plan, doing so would be a 'one way ticket,' with no chance of return.
Manhunt continues for Nashville police chief's son suspected in shooting of 2 Tennessee officers
Police in Tennessee were searching Sunday for the estranged son of Nashville's police chief as the suspect in the shooting of two police officers outside a Dollar General store.
Blair expected to face questions about Canada's evidence on Gaza hospital strike
Defence Minister Bill Blair is expected to face further questions today about the evidence Canada has gathered to determine a rocket blast at a hospital in Gaza City did not originate in Israel.
EVs are getting easier to find -- but with price tags out of reach for many Canadians
Canada's electric vehicle market keeps getting bigger, but that's not necessarily good news for consumers -- or the environment. Manufacturers are leaning heavily on electrified SUVs, trucks and large cars that mean high prices and profits for the automakers.
Canada's ambassador to Egypt says embassy at the ready to welcome evacuees from Gaza
Canada's ambassador to Egypt says the embassy is ready to help Canadians in Gaza as fighting continues between Israel and Hamas.
Dwindling fuel supplies for Gaza's hospital generators put premature babies in incubators at risk: doctors
At least 130 premature babies are at "grave risk" across six Gaza neonatal units, aid workers said. The dangerous fuel shortages are caused by the Israeli blockade of Gaza, which started -- along with airstrikes -- after Hamas attacked Israeli towns on Oct. 7.
Day 17 of the Israel-Hamas war: Israeli warplanes strike targets ahead of expected ground offensive in Gaza
Israeli warplanes are striking targets across Gaza ahead of an expected ground offensive in the besieged Hamas-ruled territory.
St. Lawrence Seaway shut down as workers go on strike
The St. Lawrence Seaway has shut down as hundreds of workers walked off the job Sunday.
Canada
-
Federal leaders mark anniversary 9 years after Parliament Hill attack
Federal leaders marked the ninth anniversary Sunday of the Parliament Hill attack that left a Canadian reservist dead. They also remembered the death of another Armed Forces member that occurred in a separate attack two days earlier.
-
Israel welcomes Canada's conclusion that Israel didn't strike hospital in Gaza
Israel is 'pleased' that Canada has joined the United States and France in believing that an explosion at a Gaza City hospital last week was fired by an errant rocket from within the Gaza Strip, the Israeli ambassador in Ottawa said Sunday.
-
How to talk to kids about conflicts like the Israel-Hamas war
With the Israel-Hamas war dominating headlines, conversations and social media feeds, many children will inevitably have questions about the deadly conflict unfolding in the Middle East. Experts say it's important to be honest, optimistic and let children lead the conversation.
-
York University threatens to revoke student unions' status over Israel-Hamas statements
York University has issued a warning: if the institution’s student unions do not recant or sufficiently defend their collective statement on the Israel-Hamas conflict, they will risk losing their relationship with the university.
-
Kingston, Ont. police say 18-year-old arrested after driver nearly strikes pedestrians at pro-Israel rally
Kingston police say an 18-year-old man is facing charges following an alleged hate-motivated incident last week at a pro-Israel rally in the city.
-
After 100 days as Toronto's mayor, Olivia Chow is still flying high. Here's what lies ahead
It’s been a busy few months for Mayor Olivia Chow. Now 100 days in (as of this week), she’s managed to get more done than many critics thought she could.
World
-
Philippines says a coast guard ship and supply boat were rammed by Chinese vessels at disputed shoal
A Chinese coast guard ship and an accompanying vessel rammed a Philippine coast guard ship and a military-run supply boat Sunday off a contested shoal, Philippine officials said, in an encounter that heightened fears of an armed conflict in the disputed South China Sea.
-
Danish deputy prime minister leaves politics but his party stays on in the center-right government
Denmark's deputy prime minister and economy minister announced Monday he was leaving politics and stepping down as head of the center-right Liberal Party to spend more time with his family.
-
Israel strikes across Gaza after allowing another small aid convoy into the besieged enclave
Israeli warplanes struck targets across Gaza early Monday, including in areas where Palestinian civilians have been told to seek refuge, after another small aid shipment was allowed into the besieged Hamas-ruled territory.
-
Manhunt continues for Nashville police chief's son suspected in shooting of 2 Tennessee officers
Police in Tennessee were searching Sunday for the estranged son of Nashville's police chief as the suspect in the shooting of two police officers outside a Dollar General store.
-
6 killed in Russian rocket strike on mail depot as Ukraine reports record bomb attack numbers
A missile strike on a mail depot in the eastern city of Kharkiv killed six people, Ukrainian officials said Sunday, as Ukraine reported a record number of bomb attacks in the southern Kherson region.
-
China crackdown on cyber scams in Southeast Asia nets thousands but leaves networks intact
Regional and Chinese authorities have netted thousands of people in a crackdown of scammers in Southeast Asia, but experts say they are failing to root out the local elites and criminal networks that are bound to keep running the schemes.
Politics
-
Blair expected to face questions about Canada's evidence on Gaza hospital strike
Defence Minister Bill Blair is expected to face further questions today about the evidence Canada has gathered to determine a rocket blast at a hospital in Gaza City did not originate in Israel.
-
Canada's ambassador to Egypt says embassy at the ready to welcome evacuees from Gaza
Canada's ambassador to Egypt says the embassy is ready to help Canadians in Gaza as fighting continues between Israel and Hamas.
-
Israel welcomes Canada's conclusion that Israel didn't strike hospital in Gaza
Israel is 'pleased' that Canada has joined the United States and France in believing that an explosion at a Gaza City hospital last week was fired by an errant rocket from within the Gaza Strip, the Israeli ambassador in Ottawa said Sunday.
Health
-
More than 1.3M Canadians left emergency rooms without being seen in 2022-2023: new data
Over 1.3 million Canadians left emergency rooms, according to new data obtained by CTV News, showing a 34 per cent increase in patients abandoning the wait for care over a year ago.
-
'An embarrassment to the health-care system': Nurses reveal issues they see on the job
New data shows that errors are growing in Canadian hospitals, as one in 17 hospitalizations from March 2022 to March 2023 involved a patient experiencing harm, according to a new report..
-
1 in 3 Canadians don't know the difference between heart attack and cardiac arrest, poll finds
According to a new poll, one in three Canadians do not understand the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack, or the different signs of a heart attack in women compared to men.
Sci-Tech
-
Canadians can watch a 'beautiful' meteor shower this weekend
Canadians will be able to see the Orionid meteor shower this weekend, according to NASA, as Earth travels through Halley's Comet's debris field.
-
India conducts space flight test ahead of planned mission to take astronauts into space in 2025
India successfully carried out Saturday the first of a series of key test flights after overcoming a technical glitch ahead of its planned mission to take astronauts into space by 2025, the space agency said.
-
U.S. is receiving dozens of UFO reports a month, senior Pentagon official tells CNN
The U.S. government is receiving dozens of reports of unidentified anomalous phenomena, more commonly known as UFOs, each month, according to the director of the office established to investigate the incidents.
Entertainment
-
Taylor Swift bests Scorsese at box office, but 'Killers of the Flower Moon' opens strongly
In a movie match-up almost as unlikely as 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer,' Martin Scorsese took on Taylor Swift in cinemas over the weekend. And while the box office belonged for a second time to 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,' Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' got off to a strong start in Apple Studios' first major theatrical gambit.
-
Move over Jimmy Kimmel, it's now the LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk
The LA Bowl announced on Saturday that Rob Gronkowski has signed a multiyear agreement to partner with the college football postseason game. LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk will take place at SoFi Stadium on Dec. 16 and match teams from the Mountain West and Pac-12 conferences.
-
Denver wants case against Marlon Wayans stemming from luggage dispute dismissed
Denver prosecutors asked a judge on Friday to dismiss a case against Marlon Wayans stemming from a luggage dispute with an airline employee who the actor and comedian said targeted him because of his race.
Business
-
St. Lawrence Seaway shut down as workers go on strike
The St. Lawrence Seaway has shut down as hundreds of workers walked off the job Sunday.
-
Business groups call on Ottawa to intervene as St. Lawrence Seaway strike begins
Business groups urged the federal government to intervene to void a lengthy labour dispute at the St. Lawrence Seaway amid concerns that a strike that began early Sunday could have a profound affect on their members.
-
EVs are getting easier to find -- but with price tags out of reach for many Canadians
Canada's electric vehicle market keeps getting bigger, but that's not necessarily good news for consumers -- or the environment. Manufacturers are leaning heavily on electrified SUVs, trucks and large cars that mean high prices and profits for the automakers.
Lifestyle
-
How to talk to kids about conflicts like the Israel-Hamas war
With the Israel-Hamas war dominating headlines, conversations and social media feeds, many children will inevitably have questions about the deadly conflict unfolding in the Middle East. Experts say it's important to be honest, optimistic and let children lead the conversation.
-
Toronto neighbourhood named one of the 'coolest' in the world
A downtown Toronto neighbourhood was listed as one of the “coolest” neighbourhoods in the world, according to a recently released survey.
-
Stranded on the Eiffel Tower, a couple decide to wed, with an AP reporter there to tell the story
Police arrested a man climbing Thursday on the Eiffel Tower, leading to visitors being temporarily stranded at the summit -- including a reporter for The Associated Press and a Washington, D.C., couple who decided during the wait to get married.
Sports
-
Soccer fans flock to Old Trafford to pay tribute to Bobby Charlton following his death at age 86
Old Trafford was a scene of mourning and commemoration Sunday as soccer fans of Manchester United and other teams flocked to the storied stadium to pay tribute to Bobby Charlton following his death at the age of 86.
-
Toronto teenager Fay De Fazio Ebert wins Pan American Games skateboarding gold
With a white feather from her pet duck Richard jutting from her helmet, skateboarder Fay De Fazio Ebert dropped into the Pan American Games park bowl and won a gold medal Sunday.
-
Tributes pour in for Sinclair in wake of plans to retire from international game
Tributes were quick to pour in Friday after news broke that Canada captain Christine Sinclair is retiring from international football at the end of the year.
Autos
-
EVs are getting easier to find -- but with price tags out of reach for many Canadians
Canada's electric vehicle market keeps getting bigger, but that's not necessarily good news for consumers -- or the environment. Manufacturers are leaning heavily on electrified SUVs, trucks and large cars that mean high prices and profits for the automakers.
-
U.S. autoworkers' union boss says strikes will continue in bid for better offers from companies
United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain said Friday that while Detroit's automakers have increased their wage and benefit offers, he believes the union can gain more if it holds out longer in contract talks.
-
Report: Young driver fatality rates have fallen sharply in the U.S., helped by education, technology
Crash and fatality rates among drivers under 21 have fallen dramatically in the U.S. during the past 20 years, a new report says, while noting young drivers are still the riskiest group behind the wheel.