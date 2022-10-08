Dwayne Johnson says running for U.S. president is 'off the table'
Many were hoping Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson could be a potential rock for America, but instead, the beloved actor and businessman intends to be a rock for his daughters.
A bid for U.S. president is "off the table," Johnson told Tracey Smith with CBS News Sunday Morning.
"I love our country and everyone in it," the WWE legend said in the interview. "I also love being a daddy. And that's the most important thing to me is being a daddy. Number 1, especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters' lives."
The Rock is a father of three: Jasmine Lia, 6 and Tiana Gia, 4 with his wife Lauren Hashian, and Simone Alexandra, 21 from a previous marriage.
"I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years," he lamented.
Admired the world over, one poll from 2021 found 58% of Americans would have liked to see Johnson as the next president of the United States. In the same poll, 58% said they would support actor Matthew McConaughey.
Last year, the 50-year-old produced and starred in two major films, "Jungle Cruise" and "Red Notice," debuted his sitcom "Young Rock," saw his company Teremana Tequila have unprecedented growth, and became the most followed American man on Instagram.
