

The Associated Press





MANILA, Philippines -- Critics have slammed the Philippine president for kissing a Filipina on the lips before thousands of cheering Filipino workers while on a visit to South Korea. One senator called the act "a despicable display of sexism and grave abuse of authority."

President Rodrigo Duterte sought a kiss from the woman after he called her on stage to give her a copy of a book at a town hall-style meeting with Filipino workers Sunday in Seoul. When Duterte asked if she can explain to her husband that the antic was just a joke, and she said yes, the president leaned in and kissed her as thousands erupted in cheers.

Duterte told the crowd it was just for fun, but critics condemned what they said was his latest macho antic degrading women.