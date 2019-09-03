Dutch prosecutors seek 25-year sentence for stabbing suspect
Dutch police officers near the scene of a stabbing attack near the central daily station in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Friday Aug. 31, 2018. Police the Dutch capital shot and wounded a suspect Friday following a stabbing at the central railway station. Amsterdam police said in a series of tweets that two people were injured in the stabbing and the suspect was then shot by officers. (AP Photo/Alex Furtula)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, September 3, 2019 11:18AM EDT
THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- Dutch prosecutors have demanded a 25-year sentence for an Afghan asylum-seeker accused of stabbing two American tourists in the back at Amsterdam's main railway station last year, in what they called a terror attack aimed at forcing authorities to take action against anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders.
Prosecutors sought the defendant's conviction for attempted murder with a terrorist motive at the trial Tuesday of the 20-year-old, identified as Jawed S.
In a written statement, prosecutors said "society has to be protected as much as possible from this man."
The suspect, who was seeking asylum in Germany, was shot by police shortly after two 38-year-old American men were stabbed and wounded at Amsterdam Central station on Aug. 31 last year.
Prosecutors say the attacker didn't know his victims were Americans.
